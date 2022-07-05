ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Adam Flango

aspeninstitute.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Flango is the communications officer for Ascend at the Aspen Institute, where he focuses on elevating the Ascend Fellowship and the work of its changemaking fellows. Throughout his career, Adam has focused on using communications as a tool for positive change and disrupting...

www.aspeninstitute.org

The Associated Press

Bounteous Adds Renowned Digital Leader Brian Whipple and Seasoned CHRO Talent Holly Paul to Bounteous’ Board of Directors

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, announces today that Brian Whipple and Holly Paul have joined the Bounteous Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005110/en/ Holly Paul (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
rolling out

Usher’s New Look announces 2022 Women of Influence honorees

Morgan Stanley’s Sandra L. Richards and Black Girls Rock! founder Beverly Bonds were recognized for their philanthropic and community impact. Celebrating 23 years of service to young people of color and recognizing two influential women who embody the spirit of giving, Usher’s New Look (UNL) announced its 2022 Women of Influence honorees at a Spring Tea held at Columbia University’s historic Faculty House. The festive gathering, an annual and signature UNL event, has a serious mission: to shine a spotlight on UNL’s standard-bearing youth development programs, inspire meaningful and productive inter-generational networking, and to honor the work and contributions of women of influence. The 2022 Usher’s New Look Women of Influence honorees are Beverly Bond, celebrity DJ and Founder of Black Girls ROCK! and Sandra L. Richards, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. WABC-TV anchor Sandra Bookman served as Mistress of Ceremonies.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Diverse Representation Host Its Second Annual Black Entertainment Executives Pipeline Program

Diverse Representation will host its second annual Black Entertainment Executives Pipeline Program which will run from July 11 through August 16, 2022. The program will give 12 participants access to leading Black executives in the entertainment industry including Ty Cameron, the president of Ebony Studios, MACRO Executive Vice President Jelani Johnson and Creative Artists Agency Executive Joe Aiken , according to a press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA

