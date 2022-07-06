ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal wins five-set thriller to set up Nick Kyrgios semi-final

Rafael Nadal produced a momentous five-set comeback to defeat Taylor Fritz and set up a mouth-watering Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios .

Nadal was hampered by a foot injury in a match that lasted well over four hours, but his spirit shone through as he clinched the deciding tiebreak to close out a 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 victory .

The Spaniard will now face Kyrgios, who was mightily impressive in a straight sets victory over Chile’s Cristian Garin to reach the first grand slam semi-final of his career. On the assault allegations that emerged on Tuesday, the Australian said he had a lot to say but had been advised by his lawyers not to comment.

Earlier in the afternoon, Simona Halep was in dominant form as she thrashed Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-4 in 63 minutes . The 2019 champion has returned to her first grand slam semi-final in two years, where she will play Elena Rybakina. Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria , the mother of two, have already booked their place in Thursday’s other semi-final .

Relive all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:

TMZ.com

Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Wimbledon Over Abdominal Injury

11:26 AM PT -- Nadal just confirmed with reporters in London that he's pulling out ... explaining he simply can't serve with the injury. He said he's saddened by the withdrawal, but admitted there was just no way he could win two more matches while injured. He also said if...
TENNIS
