Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal wins five-set thriller to set up Nick Kyrgios semi-final

Rafael Nadal produced a momentous five-set comeback to defeat Taylor Fritz and set up a mouth-watering Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios .

Nadal was hampered by a foot injury in a match that lasted well over four hours, but his spirit shone through as he clinched the deciding tiebreak to close out a 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 victory .

The Spaniard will now face Kyrgios, who was mightily impressive in a straight sets victory over Chile’s Cristian Garin to reach the first grand slam semi-final of his career. On the assault allegations that emerged on Tuesday, the Australian said he had a lot to say but had been advised by his lawyers not to comment.

Earlier in the afternoon, Simona Halep was in dominant form as she thrashed Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-4 in 63 minutes . The 2019 champion has returned to her first grand slam semi-final in two years, where she will play Elena Rybakina. Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria , the mother of two, have already booked their place in Thursday’s other semi-final .

