Jackson, MS

Mississippi Book Festival 2022

By Alex Rozier
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago

Matt de la Peña, set to appear at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson on Aug. 20, spoke with Mississippi Today about his latest work.

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

