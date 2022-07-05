Mississippi Book Festival 2022

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.

HOLMES COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO