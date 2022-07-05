MFL MarMac advances past Postville in first round of baseball playoffs

Heath Harvey Stuckey, 33, of Guttenberg, Iowa, died Monday, June 27, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born on Dec. 1, 1988, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Harvey and Mary (White) Stuckey. Heath went to Southwestern Technical College for welding, construction, carpentry and masonry. He was working at Advance Pump and Equipment. On Dec. 5, 2012, Heath was united in marriage with Tina Bolsinger. Heath was a friend, neighbor and jack of all trades. He was an inventor and innovator. He had many trades, many skills and he loved to share his talents with anyone he knew. If you needed a helpful hand and a strong man, Heath would be your good samaritan. Heath loved to help everyone, whether it was mowing their lawns or repairing things for them. Any job was a social meeting with a production benefit, bonding opportunity and, if he really loved you, you’d get a clever prank.

GUTTENBERG, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO