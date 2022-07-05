ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postville, IA

MFL MarMac advances past Postville in first round of baseball playoffs

pdccourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMFL MarMac leadoff hitter Parker Kuehl connects with a...

pdccourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
pdccourier.com

Memories of the 1975 Championship Guttenberg Pirates football team

In 1975, the Guttenberg High School Pirates varsity football team, comprised of 22 dedicated, determined players, won the Mid-East Iowa Conference with nine wins and zero loses. The Guttenberg Press recently sat down with several members of the championship team who reside in Guttenberg to reminisce about their successful football...
GUTTENBERG, IA
pdccourier.com

Sheldon J. Clinton

Sheldon James Clinton, 84, of Elkader, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Volga, to Vernon and Ruth (Baars) Clinton. He spent his childhood in Littleport and Communia. He graduated from Elkader High School with the Class of 1955. Following graduation, Sheldon served in the United States Navy from 1955-1958, earning a Good Conduct service medal. He also met his future wife, Marilyn, during his service. He then attended Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, S.D., and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. Sheldon’s career began and ended in accounting in South Dakota and Iowa, but he also spent many years as a nursing facilities administrator in Iowa, Kansa, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington.
ELKADER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Postville, IA
Postville, IA
Sports
pdccourier.com

Heath H. Stuckey

Heath Harvey Stuckey, 33, of Guttenberg, Iowa, died Monday, June 27, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born on Dec. 1, 1988, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Harvey and Mary (White) Stuckey. Heath went to Southwestern Technical College for welding, construction, carpentry and masonry. He was working at Advance Pump and Equipment. On Dec. 5, 2012, Heath was united in marriage with Tina Bolsinger. Heath was a friend, neighbor and jack of all trades. He was an inventor and innovator. He had many trades, many skills and he loved to share his talents with anyone he knew. If you needed a helpful hand and a strong man, Heath would be your good samaritan. Heath loved to help everyone, whether it was mowing their lawns or repairing things for them. Any job was a social meeting with a production benefit, bonding opportunity and, if he really loved you, you’d get a clever prank.
GUTTENBERG, IA
pdccourier.com

City awarded $440,000 for trail connection

The City of Guttenberg was recently awarded a $440,000 grant from the Iowa Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). The money will be used for a trail connection between the north end of the levee river walk near Bussey Lake to Big Springs Park and the Mississippi River Trail. The grant application...
GUTTENBERG, IA
pdccourier.com

Crowd expected for hearing about CAFO

A public hearing on July 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. regarding the proposed Roth Feeder Pig II Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) is expected to draw a huge crowd, with many Crawford County residents speaking for and against the CAFO. The hearing is scheduled to be held in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
pdccourier.com

2 die in separate crashes with semis

Two people died in separate Grant County crashes with tractor–trailers on consecutive days last week. A 33-year-old Glen Haven man died in a crash between his car and a semi on U.S. 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Williams was driving...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfl#Leadoff Hitter#Mfl Marmac
pdccourier.com

PdC man sentenced to 10 years for possessing meth for distribution

Christopher Fernette, 45, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 120 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Fernette pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6. Judge Conley also ordered Fernette to forfeit $17,200.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
pdccourier.com

Dead Horses will bring Americana-rooted music to Elkader Opera House

Daniel Wolff and Sarah Vos, the Midwest duo known as Dead Horses, will perform at the Elkader Opera House on Friday, July 8. They’ll bring the sounds of Americana to the stage as they promote the release of their upcoming fourth studio album, Brady Street. (Submitted photo)
ELKADER, IA
pdccourier.com

Moyna is putting up new maintenance building amid ongoing expansion

CJ Moyna employees break ground on a new maintenance building being constructed in the Elkader Industrial Park. The 75,000-square-foot building will bring all Moyna repair operations under one roof and include full-scale painting operations with blast and painting booths. (Photo by Willis Patenaude)
ELKADER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy