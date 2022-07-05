Warriors cap off regular season on four-game winning streak

In 1975, the Guttenberg High School Pirates varsity football team, comprised of 22 dedicated, determined players, won the Mid-East Iowa Conference with nine wins and zero loses. The Guttenberg Press recently sat down with several members of the championship team who reside in Guttenberg to reminisce about their successful football...
The City of Guttenberg was recently awarded a $440,000 grant from the Iowa Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). The money will be used for a trail connection between the north end of the levee river walk near Bussey Lake to Big Springs Park and the Mississippi River Trail. The grant application...
After many years of courageously fighting Parkinson’s, Jackie Eugene Taylor, age 78, peacefully passed away at Norwalk Nursing and Rehab Center in Norwalk, on Jan. 25, 2022. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a short celebration of life service at 1:30 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Volga. Face masks are required.
Two people died in separate Grant County crashes with tractor–trailers on consecutive days last week. A 33-year-old Glen Haven man died in a crash between his car and a semi on U.S. 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Williams was driving...
Christopher Fernette, 45, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 120 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Fernette pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6. Judge Conley also ordered Fernette to forfeit $17,200.
A public hearing on July 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. regarding the proposed Roth Feeder Pig II Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) is expected to draw a huge crowd, with many Crawford County residents speaking for and against the CAFO. The hearing is scheduled to be held in...
Heath Harvey Stuckey, 33, of Guttenberg, died Monday, June 27, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Visitation was Tuesday, July 5, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. There will be a private family funeral service and inurnment at a later date. Heath was born on Dec. 1, 1988, in...
