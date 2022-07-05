Former Taft resident, Bob Gage, passed away June 22, 2022 at the age of 93, in Tucson AZ. He was born in Huntsville, Arkansas on August 19, 1928 to the late Lyman and Winnie Gage. He and his twin brother, Bill, were the last of 7 children. The family moved to California when he was a young boy. He graduated from Delano High School in 1946 and joined the Air Force in 1948. He was stationed mostly in the Philippines where he was an MP and played on the base baseball team earning the nickname of “Galloping Gage”.

