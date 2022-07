The Detroit Red Wings’ summer to-do list is rolling on. The new head coach, Derek Lalonde , has been hired. The 2022 NHL Draft, free agency, and trades will continue to improve the talent and depth of the roster as training camp draws closer. There will be plenty of competition for a diminishing number of open positions on the opening night NHL roster. Here is a look at Givani Smith, who will be battling for a key role as a bottom-six forward spot on the Red Wings in 2022-23.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO