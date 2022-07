Adoption story: Geez was rescued from a very bad situation in Bessemer, Alabama when he was just six weeks old. His mother lived on a chain; he already had serious worm and flea infestations. He ran away to the home of two major players in national dog rescue efforts. (How’d he know to go to their house?) Soon, he was on his way to California with me.

