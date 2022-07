Elbert Louis Morts, 86, Warsaw, affectionately known by all as simply “Louie,” passed away at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born May 12, 1936, in Kosciusko County, to Elberta (Gearhart) Morts and Vern Maxwell Morts. On May 21, 1966, he married the love of his life, Charlotte Main. They were blessed with 56 years of marriage together before he passed away.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO