Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early deals?

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Calling all savvy shoppers: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just a week away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.

The 48-hour shopping bonanza sees huge savings across tech , home and kitchen appliances , alcohol , TVs , kids’ toys and more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple , Samsung , KitchenAid , Shark , Philips, Bosch, and Rimmel.

Luckily, you don’t need to wait until the big day to shop because early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest years yet. On top of this, Amazon is rumoured to host a second Prime Day event in October so even if you miss out this time around, you might get a second chance.

Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help. Aside from our dedicated deal guides , our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale.

The Independent

The Independent

