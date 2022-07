The Miami Marlins are on a bit of a heater after sweeping the Washington Nationals over the weekend in four games. Miami is playing so well lately that they are close to getting back to .500 for the first time since it was 12-12 back in early May. With the way the Mets are playing, I don’t see a world where Miami makes a run at the division. But, they are at least keeping things competitive and fighting for each win.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO