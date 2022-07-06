Angels lose pitching duel in Miami

The Angels are losing a ton lately, again. Being terrible will do that. It is especially true at the plate, meaning that any starting pitcher could have a great time vs this offense. Which means that when an ace faces the Angels, doom is likely. Noah tried his best...
Mookie Betts delivered his first career walk-off hit and it propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to a sweep of the Colorado Rockies behind a 3-2 win. The Dodgers improved to 6-1 on their homestand and have a six-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West standings.
The Los Angeles Lakers may have found themselves a new starting center. Thomas Bryant has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, Chris Haynes reported on Tuesday night. Bryant joining the Lakers makrs a return to his original team. Bryant was drafted by the Jazz in 2017 but traded...
The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the regular season with a plethora of starting pitching depth, but that has since evaporated in the wake of multiple injuries. Walker Buehler underwent an MRI that revealed a strained right flexor tendon that is requiring him to refrain from throwing for six to eight weeks. Facing a prolonged recovery, Buehler took the opportunity to have a bone spur removed from his right elbow.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams and was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart on Thursday night. Profar and Abrams both went after a flyball hit by Tommy La Stella of the San Francisco Giants into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch. Profar rolled onto his back and was writhing in pain. He was tended to for several minutes and at one point sat up. He attempted to walk off the field, accompanied by trainers, but collapsed just as he got to the infield dirt. He was on the ground for several more minutes, surrounded by the training staff, before a medical cart arrived. Profar was placed on a stretcher before being driven off on the cart. His teammates watched from a few feet away.
Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. The reigning AL MVP won his fifth consecutive start, limiting the Marlins to two hits. Ohtani (8-4) walked three and struck out 10 before 18,741, the fourth-largest crowd at loanDepot Park this season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of playing 10 consecutive games against an opponent from the National League West, which appears to be taking shape as a race with the San Diego Padres as the San Francisco Giants slip in the standings. The Dodgers bounced back from losing...
Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away Thursday night at the age of 87. Brito is survived by his wife, Rosario, two daughters, Diana and Minerva, and four granddaughters. A native of Cuba, Brito was part of the Washington Senators’ Minor League system from 1955-61 and later played...
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
