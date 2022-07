For the first time in three years, Memorial track star Erial Fontenot competed for the Titans without her mother knowing just how good of a sprinter her daughter had become. Fontenot was injured during her freshman season but vowed to come out the following year. During her sophomore year, she ran for about a month before the pandemic prematurely ended the school year. Her mom, Erica Lowe, was not able to make a track meet during her junior season because meets typically go on during a weekday and often are out of town. Lowe was finally able to watch her daughter run at the district meet at Barbers Hill this year and saw what college recruiters already knew.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO