ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Scenic Roots - Tues 7/05/22

wutc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlueSky Tennessee Institute’s Bradley Leon & Melissa Graham. Lily...

www.wutc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Paying Tribute to Patrick Core’s Weather Career

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core is retiring after a 32+ year career at WDEF-TV. After working at the Weather Channel for a few years, Patrick started his local TV weatherman run in 1989, working mornings and weekends. He didn’t think it would be a lifetime choice, but...
rewind943.com

America’s oldest cave art discovered in Tennessee

When Native Americans inhabited the land, they too explored the deep , dark, rock caves and leaving meaningful messages uncovered thousands of years later. Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia are the richest areas for caves anywhere in North America. A team recently uncovered hundreds of images of prehistoric cave art...
mymix1041.com

The Digging Place – Grand Opening Saturday

Tracy Falls joined us on Mix Mornings to talk about The Digging Place. The Digging Place is a collection of shops that have moved from the former Flealand Flea Market that recently burned down. They will host several shops and a soon-to-be restaurant that will offer catering services. They are...
CLEVELAND, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Paris, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment
WTVC

"The Play That Goes Wrong" at The Ringgold Playhouse

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Dan Lyons, Levi Witt and Becky Byrns from Ringgold Playhouse talks about The Play That Goes Wrong performed by The Ringgold Playhouse, at the Ringgold Depot in Downtown Ringgold, GA. Broadway's smash-hit farce makes its way to TRP. The play within a play follows Opening Night...
RINGGOLD, GA
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In Tennessee

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
wutc.org

The Proposed New Stadium For The Chattanooga Lookouts

Last week, the mayors of Chattanooga and Hamilton County outlined plans to build a new minor league stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts in the city’s South Broad District. Dave Flessner is business editor at The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and in Sunday’s edition, he’ll be taking a deeper dive into this story.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Nashville Scene

Road to Ruin: The Fight Over a New Quarry in Grundy County

About a dozen planned or existing rock quarries in Tennessee have been recently opposed, and in some cases stopped, by coalitions of residents and local environmentalists. Residents don’t like the quarries’ explosions, noise, possible damage to wells and heavy truck traffic; environmentalists oppose the runoff of silts from crushed rock and sand that can clog local streams, harm sensitive wildlife and enter the water table to damage caves and groundwater.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Fiesta De Vecindario
wutc.org

The Chambliss Conversations: The Transitional Living Program

This year, Chambliss Center for Children celebrates 150 years in the Chattanooga area - and here on “Scenic Roots,” we’re bringing you conversations about the story of Chambliss. The foster care program at Chambliss offers eight weeks of training for individuals and couples to become licensed foster...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Severe thunderstorm rolls through Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A CDOT report came in shortly after 3 p.m. concerning wires and trees down in Chattanooga, as well as various hazards and flooding. Wires were reported down just off Cummings Highway, while Market and Broad Streets had their share of initial hazards, as well. Other areas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
chattanoogapulse.com

Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga To Open Application Process For Prospective Homeowners

Habitat of Greater Chattanooga is opening the application process to select future homeowners on Monday, July 11. The faith-based nonprofit housing organization has been making a difference in the lives of Chattanoogans since opening their doors in 1986. They are guided by the vision of building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of a decent and affordable home.
WTVC

Power outages reported in Tennessee, North Georgia

According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
WDEF

Chattanooga residents ready for sales tax holidays

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Inflation continues to make budgets challenging for Americans all throughout the country. But here in Tennesee, residents of the Volunteer State will soon be enjoying a much-needed “holiday” to help a little at home. Residents are currently enjoying a sales tax holiday on gun...
WHNT News 19

Tennessee farmer loses $15,000 in online cattle scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning residents about potential online scams involving purchasing cattle online. State officials posted to their Facebook page about a Coffee County farmer who spoke to an alleged scammer claiming to be in Arkansas about purchasing livestock on a site called ‘Cattle Exchange.’
chattanoogacw.com

Polluted soil at site of new Lookouts stadium in Chattanooga to be addressed by EPA

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The federal government is providing new funding to the City of Chattanooga to help it clean up polluted soil on and near the site of the proposed new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium. Representatives with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced what's known as Brownfield funding Wednesday...
chattanoogacw.com

Traffic alert: Large equipment transport to tie up Chattanooga streets this weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Watch for wide loads on Chattanooga streets this weekend. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says several trucks will be transporting very large equipment across the city to the Gestamp plant. This begins Saturday and will continue through Monday, with one massive load each day, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy