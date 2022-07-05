Scenic Roots - Tues 7/05/22

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core is retiring after a 32+ year career at WDEF-TV. After working at the Weather Channel for a few years, Patrick started his local TV weatherman run in 1989, working mornings and weekends. He didn’t think it would be a lifetime choice, but...
When Native Americans inhabited the land, they too explored the deep , dark, rock caves and leaving meaningful messages uncovered thousands of years later. Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia are the richest areas for caves anywhere in North America. A team recently uncovered hundreds of images of prehistoric cave art...
Tracy Falls joined us on Mix Mornings to talk about The Digging Place. The Digging Place is a collection of shops that have moved from the former Flealand Flea Market that recently burned down. They will host several shops and a soon-to-be restaurant that will offer catering services. They are...
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Dan Lyons, Levi Witt and Becky Byrns from Ringgold Playhouse talks about The Play That Goes Wrong performed by The Ringgold Playhouse, at the Ringgold Depot in Downtown Ringgold, GA. Broadway's smash-hit farce makes its way to TRP. The play within a play follows Opening Night...
Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
Last week, the mayors of Chattanooga and Hamilton County outlined plans to build a new minor league stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts in the city’s South Broad District. Dave Flessner is business editor at The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and in Sunday’s edition, he’ll be taking a deeper dive into this story.
About a dozen planned or existing rock quarries in Tennessee have been recently opposed, and in some cases stopped, by coalitions of residents and local environmentalists. Residents don’t like the quarries’ explosions, noise, possible damage to wells and heavy truck traffic; environmentalists oppose the runoff of silts from crushed rock and sand that can clog local streams, harm sensitive wildlife and enter the water table to damage caves and groundwater.
Adopt or foster any animal during the month of July for free!. HES announces an opportunity for you, residents, and community members of Hamilton County to step into the role of rescuer. Come find a companion that loves unconditionally, desires you and your company, and will convince everyone that you are the greatest human on the planet!
This year, Chambliss Center for Children celebrates 150 years in the Chattanooga area - and here on “Scenic Roots,” we’re bringing you conversations about the story of Chambliss. The foster care program at Chambliss offers eight weeks of training for individuals and couples to become licensed foster...
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A dog by the name of Ginger escaped her Cleveland home on the 4th of July. Her owner says she's scared of fireworks and they are having trouble finding her. Her owner says she's a smaller dog weighing around nine pounds. If you see or find...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A CDOT report came in shortly after 3 p.m. concerning wires and trees down in Chattanooga, as well as various hazards and flooding. Wires were reported down just off Cummings Highway, while Market and Broad Streets had their share of initial hazards, as well. Other areas...
Habitat of Greater Chattanooga is opening the application process to select future homeowners on Monday, July 11. The faith-based nonprofit housing organization has been making a difference in the lives of Chattanoogans since opening their doors in 1986. They are guided by the vision of building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of a decent and affordable home.
According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Inflation continues to make budgets challenging for Americans all throughout the country. But here in Tennesee, residents of the Volunteer State will soon be enjoying a much-needed “holiday” to help a little at home. Residents are currently enjoying a sales tax holiday on gun...
CHICKAMAUGA LAKE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was struck and killed by a boat Wednesday afternoon in Rhea County. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 34-year-old Jordan Matthews was boating with a woman and a child near the Highway 60 bridge in Chickamauga Lake when he fell into the water.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning residents about potential online scams involving purchasing cattle online. State officials posted to their Facebook page about a Coffee County farmer who spoke to an alleged scammer claiming to be in Arkansas about purchasing livestock on a site called ‘Cattle Exchange.’
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The federal government is providing new funding to the City of Chattanooga to help it clean up polluted soil on and near the site of the proposed new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium. Representatives with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced what's known as Brownfield funding Wednesday...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Watch for wide loads on Chattanooga streets this weekend. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says several trucks will be transporting very large equipment across the city to the Gestamp plant. This begins Saturday and will continue through Monday, with one massive load each day, which...
