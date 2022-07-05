Rubio’s Serves Up Three New Dishes

This chilaquiles recipe is the blueprint for one of my favorite comfort foods. It’s also a great way to use up tortillas (or tortilla chips) that are past their optimal freshness, as well as leftover roast chicken or carnitas. My preference for this classic Mexican dish is to use homemade fried tortilla chips, though ones purchased at a restaurant will do in a pinch. Store-bought, commercially made chips tend to wither and disintegrate too quickly into the red sauce. If you opt to use premade chips, you’ll need 6–8 cups. Choose sturdy ones, which will maintain their integrity for far longer than a thin, wispy chip. I like when chilaquiles are still a little bit crunchy. If you prefer softer chilaquiles, let them soak up the salsa for longer before serving. The best part about making chilaquiles is their versatility; there’s no wrong time to serve them. Ready for brunch? Add sliced avocado and scrambled or fried eggs. Looking for an easy lunch or dinner? Top them with shredded chicken, carnitas, or crispy chorizo.

