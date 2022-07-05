ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rubio’s Serves Up Three New Dishes

By Shelby Barone
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRubio’s is serving up new bowls and salads for summer. From grilled, sustainable shrimp to a mouthwatering al pastor sauce, the Rubio’s menu items offer a variety of bold flavors that guests can feel good about eating. Available beginning June 29 for a limited time, Rubio’s guests can enjoy...

Comments / 0

Bon Appétit

Garlicky Grilled Ribs With Charred Onion Salad

Flanken-style ribs, or Korean L.A. kalbi, are cut from thin cross sections of beef short rib, exposing marrow-filled bones and bands of richly marbled meat between them. Sliced narrowly across the bone, they cook quickly (less than 10 minutes!), flipping the script on the low-and-slow cooking that short ribs are often subject to, making them perfect for weeknight grilling. Here a brash, bold Italian-ish marinade suffuses the meat with flavor while the antipasti-inspired tangle of grilled onions alongside provides just the right contrast of palate-awakening acidity. Blending strips of zest in the marinade captures the floral, sunny flavor of lemons, and since the meat spends only a handful of minutes on the grill, there's no risk of burning the zest into bitter oblivion.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Sizzling Turmeric-Dill Fish Tacos

Scarfing down fish tacos by the beach captures the essence of California living—a true ode to summer for me. This dish is a mash-up between fish tacos and Chả Cá Lã Vọng—a Vietnamese dish featuring a sizzling platter of ginger-turmeric fish tossed in a fragrant mixture of scallions and loads of dill. Aromatic, crispy chunks of turmeric-y fish get tucked into tortillas and topped with a sweet, salty, funky nuoc cham salsa. For laid-back cooks, the big bonus here is the fun do-it-yourself element; serve your fish sizzling from the skillet with warm tortillas and toppings ready to go at the table for guests to assemble.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myrecipes.com

These Easy Flatbreads Are Just Two Ingredients Away

I'm a bread baker. I keep two sourdough starters going, I make homemade pizza dough, dinner rolls, luxurious buttery brioches, and hearty pumpernickel. I love making individual bakes like bagels and English muffins. And I especially love homemade flatbreads. Pitas and naans and the like are endlessly useful to have in your repertoire, from accompanying dips on your appetizer spread and filling bread baskets at a dinner party to making a fast and easy breakfast or lunch for one.
RECIPES
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Anne Burrell Uses In Deviled Eggs

You can find deviled eggs on the menu in almost any setting. Fancy restaurant? Deviled eggs. Backyard barbecue? Deviled eggs. Holiday party? You guessed it. This easy appetizer can be made with as few as two ingredients: eggs and mayonnaise. However, those who have made them before often like to put their own twist on the dish. Seasonings such as salt and paprika are commonly used to add flavor, though Food Network suggests adding avocado, pickles, or bacon.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

My Favorite Summer Dessert Uses Only 3 Ingredients and Takes Just 10 Minutes

My favorite summer desserts are those that are crazy easy to toss together and highlight the bounty of summer fruits which are in such abundance. If I don't have to turn on my oven and heat up the kitchen, so much the better. And if it is a dessert with a recipe so simple, I can just memorize it? Now we are really off to the races.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Quick Cucumber Salad That Went Viral on TikTok

Dare I say cucumbers are summer’s greatest resource? They’re crunchy, refreshing and super versatile. You can make crisp cucumber salsa or traverse outside of your comfort zone with a mint, tomato and cucumber sandwich. And we wouldn’t want you to forget about cucumber salads—like this sesame-ginger cucumber salad...
RECIPES
Mashed

Pasta Roni's New Product Is A Huge Departure For The Brand

From popping a couple of Eggo Waffles in the toaster before heading out for work to heating a pre-packaged dinner over the stovetop at the end of the day, Americans' houses are typically stocked with convenience foods designed to make meal time easy. While a lot of the U.S's love affair with ready-to-make meals can be attributed to not having enough time to prepare homemade food, there are other factors' that fuel people's choice to stock up on these types of foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Is Hummus Good for You?

Hummus may just be the perfect snack. It’s full of flavor and tastes like a creamy indulgence. It’s delicious as a dip or spread. But is hummus good for you?. Classic hummus is made from cooked chickpeas (garbanzo beans), tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and spices. It’s considered a nutrient-dense food, packing a punch of protein, fiber and vitamins.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Michelin-Starred Chef Dominique Crenn Is Leading a 5-Day Cooking Tour in the French Countryside

Click here to read the full article. In her cooking, Dominique Crenn has transported San Francisco diners to her native France at her Michelin three-star Atelier Crenn. Now, she’s actually going to take a select few across the Atlantic with her. Next May she’ll lead a five-day culinary excursion to France, hosted by Satopia Travel. Your home base will be Domaine des Étangs in Massignac, France, which sits in the Cognac countryside and was a French château in a previous life before it became a five-star hotel. From there, the gastronomic delights will commence. Crenn, who was the first female chef in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HOLAUSA

Recipe: Penne pasta with chorizo and tomato sauce

Chorizo is a sausage that is a popular cured meat in both Spanish and Mexican cuisine. It is traditionally made with ground pork. There are also many different flavors of chorizo. Spanish and Mexican cuisine each make it a bit differently. Mexican cuisine frequently uses ancho chile pepper...
RECIPES
ABC News

Easy money-saving meal to jazz up pasta and pantry ingredients

Cooking at home is a great way to save on meal costs. And making some simple swaps or utilizing pantry staples can help alleviate any additional bills when it comes to a weekly food budget. Highlighting one main ingredient that is cost-effective -- like a bulk pack of chicken thighs...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet

Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Big Italian Sub Salad

Let’s be honest: The best Italian salad is really a deconstructed hoagie. This version tastes suspiciously like a fully loaded sub, complete with two meats (salami and ham), two cheeses (Fontina and cute pearl mozzarella), and a zesty oregano and red wine vinegar dressing with big deli vibes. Iceberg lettuce is nonnegotiable, as it provides much-desired crunch and freshness even after it’s been sitting for a minute.
RECIPES
Epicurious

Salsa Roja

The scent of homemade salsa roja always takes me back to my childhood. The aroma of rehydrating dried chiles mingling with fresh serrano chiles or jalapeños, tomatoes, onion, and garlic was a weekly occurrence in our household. It was always too spicy for my young palate, but I never got sick of the smell wafting through the house. Though I’ve grown into a heat-seeker as my palate has evolved, this version doesn’t have to be spicy at all. Adding a single serrano chile to the mix gives this mild salsa recipe a small kick; you can always add more if you prefer a sauce that’ll make you sweat a little.
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Candy Salad? The Origins Behind A Weird American Dish

Candy salad, wait… candy and salad… together? For me, the first image of salad that comes to mind is one of lettuce and vegetables, yet dessert salad does exist. Depending on your location, candy salads aren’t a novelty they’re a mainstay, gracing many midwestern tables, especially during potlucks, church suppers, and backyard grill parties. Just how did candy salad come to be a distinctly American side dish?
RECIPES
Epicurious

Chilaquiles Rojos

This chilaquiles recipe is the blueprint for one of my favorite comfort foods. It’s also a great way to use up tortillas (or tortilla chips) that are past their optimal freshness, as well as leftover roast chicken or carnitas. My preference for this classic Mexican dish is to use homemade fried tortilla chips, though ones purchased at a restaurant will do in a pinch. Store-bought, commercially made chips tend to wither and disintegrate too quickly into the red sauce. If you opt to use premade chips, you’ll need 6–8 cups. Choose sturdy ones, which will maintain their integrity for far longer than a thin, wispy chip. I like when chilaquiles are still a little bit crunchy. If you prefer softer chilaquiles, let them soak up the salsa for longer before serving. The best part about making chilaquiles is their versatility; there’s no wrong time to serve them. Ready for brunch? Add sliced avocado and scrambled or fried eggs. Looking for an easy lunch or dinner? Top them with shredded chicken, carnitas, or crispy chorizo.
RECIPES

