Boris Johnson news - live: Welsh secretary resigns after PM sacks Gove and refuses to quit

By Liam James,Stuti Mishra,Zoe Tidman,Jane Dalton,Matt Mathers and Emily Atkinson
 3 days ago

Wales secretary Simon Hart has tendered his resignation, saying there seems “no other option left”.

It comes after housing secretary Michael Gove was sacked by Boris Johnson just hours after he told the prime minister he should step down.

Mr Johnson continues to defy a chorus of calls from his own team to resign, according to a senior ally.

A source close to the prime minister told The Independent he was insisting on staying, even though support for his leadership has collapsed at Westminster, and more than 40 ministers and aides have resigned in 24 hours.

In a day of high political drama, even home secretary Priti Patel , one of Mr Johnson’s most staunch supporters, sided with the Cabinet delegation that went to Downing Street to present him with their demand he quit.

The group also included Kwasi Kwarteng, transport secretary Grant Shapps and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis.

Mr Shapps is thought to have told Mr Johnson he stood little chance of winning another confidence vote and should instead set out a timetable for a departure on his own terms.

