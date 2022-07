Basin and Range is 704,000 acres of protected Nevada desert and among the newest additions to the state’s wealth of protected lands © Bailey Freeman / Lonely Planet. Do you crave an outdoor adventure that takes you truly off the grid? A desert journey that reveals the subtle beauties of our planet in striking detail? Look no further than Nevada’s Basin and Range National Monument – a place where the air smells like earth and sage, the sky is blue and far-reaching, and the only itinerary you need is the one you make for yourself.

