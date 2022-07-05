Packers Analyst Reminds Fans Of Brett Favre’s Mind-Blowing Throws
Yardbarker
3 days ago
Green Bay Packers fans will never forget quarterback Brett Favre. He may have also suited up for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and the Minnesota Vikings but he spent most of his career in Green Bay. It was there where he started his Iron Man streak of 297...
The Green Bay Packers have made the wide receiver position one of their biggest priorities this offseason. Of course, this was out of dire necessity due to the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez-Valdes-Scantling. First, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $1.85M. Green Bay then spent three draft picks on wide receivers. These four new arrivals have been added to a receiving room that also includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rodgers. For those who have been counting, that is a total of seven wide receivers. Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree, though, are also out to make the roster. According to Rob Demovsky, the plethora of young talent may be enough to end Watkins’ time in Green Bay before it even starts.
On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys made a couple of transactions, one of which is raising eyebrows. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Cowboys signed linebacker Christian Sam to a contract. They also fellow linebacker Devonte Bond on injured reserve and signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. Sam most recently played for...
Before the Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield from the Browns, wide receiver Robbie Anderson made it seem like he was against teaming up with him. Anderson commented "Nooooo” to a social media post in May that said Carolina was the most likely landing spot for Mayfield. While those comments gained...
On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for the Class of 2023 in Seniors and Coaches/Contributors categories. A 12 person Seniors Committee names 25 semifinalists from the field. There is also a 12 person Coach/Contributor Committee that selected 29 semifinalists. The next step will be for each committee to vote to advance 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors to the finalists stage.
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t missed an American Century Championship (ACC) in the 18 years he’s been in the NFL. His participation this year, however, comes with a twist. The ACC is a made-for-TV event that pits some of the biggest American celebrities against each other. There will be a total of 52 celebrities participating this year. Some of those names this year include Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry, CC Sabathia, Charles Barkley, and Aaron Rodgers.
Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
Aaron Rodgers will be wearing some new body ink when he takes the field for the Packers this fall. The four-time MVP got his first tattoo done today, and it is an interesting piece of art, to say the least. Not surprisingly, it is impossible to discern what it means just by looking at it.
Safe to say ESPN "NFL Live" host Laura Rutledge will be looking forward to Week 1 after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to the Panthers Wednesday. After learning that Carolina would be hosting Cleveland in its season-opener, Rutledge had her eyes on a motivated Baker. Tweeting, "When Baker has...
Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
When the Carolina Panthers officially agreed to trade with the Cleveland Browns to land Baker Mayfield on Wednesday, they did more than create a summer quarterback competition between Mayfield and fellow veteran signal-caller Sam Darnold. They also took themselves out of the running for Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Baltimore Ravens announced on Thursday that they are bringing back one of their defensive leaders. Veteran linebacker Justin Houston has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens, according to the team. Baltimore had previously placed the rarely-used unrestricted free agent tender on Houston, which would have entitled the...
Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
The writer notes that the organization could seek help via the waiver wire as teams begin to trim their rosters, but he adds that it could also look toward the trade market if it's truly targeting a specific name. If any of the team’s top-three wideouts suffer an injury during the preseason, then the front office would surely “turn up the aggressiveness” as they pursue that extra depth.
After months of speculation and rumors following the Cleveland Browns' controversial March trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, 2018 first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield finally received a fresh start on Wednesday when it was learned he'd been traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers, where he will likely compete with fellow veteran Sam Darnold for the starting job later this summer.
Aaron Rodgers will continue to be the Packers starting quarterback until he retires, which, based on his new contract that he signed this offseason, likely won't be for at least another two or three years. Also, the back-to-back MVP is showing no signs of slowing down despite coming close to the age of 40.
The LA Rams are the Super Bowl 56 champions! They have talked about “running it back” and trying to win another Super Bowl. However, no team has managed to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 18 years. The last team to do it was the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots. A team that boasted two people widely considered to be the Greatest of All-Time at their positions, in Head Coach Bill Belichick and Quarterback Tom Brady. So, I don’t believe that streak will end in 2022. There are three teams that WILL stop the LA Rams from repeating as Super Bowl champions this season.
The quarterback situation in San Francisco has been well-documented for the last year-and-a-half. It will soon be Trey Lance's show. Nobody knows when exactly, though. But with Baker Mayfield moving to Carolina, that leaves one more quarterback domino to fall: Jimmy Garoppolo. So, who is the most likely suitor for...
The Cleveland Browns finally found a trade partner for Baker Mayfield on Wednesday. It ended up being the Carolina Panthers, which were considered one of the favorites to land the quarterback all along. On Friday, more details about the process leading up to the move came out via a report from Zac Jackson and Joe Person of The Athletic.
Very often, we see hitters and pitchers take their sweet time before either stepping into the batter’s box or throwing a pitch. When one steps out of the box or steps off the mound, the guy on the other side is usually none too happy. Miles Mikolas had something...
