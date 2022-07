To Josh Pittman, coaching during a game is not about shouting and throwing or kicking things. He knows how to get his point across without any of that stuff. “It’s always going to be positive during the game,” the new Davie varsity boys basketball coach said. “I might get on you in the locker room, but when I’m talking to you, it’s going to always be positive. I might have to yell once or twice, but at the end of the day, I’m going to explain to you why I’m telling you what I’m telling you. To me that’s coaching.”

DAVIE COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO