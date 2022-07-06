Edwin Leonard Strickland

James David Plott – born on Feb. 14, 1955 – passed peacefully at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington on July 3, 2022. He was a kind, honest, and loyal man with a thirst for knowledge and a love for the natural world. He grew up in rural Advance in a time before the hustle and bustle. His parents’ house was located in the southeast corner of the I-40 and NC 801 intersection; although I-40 stopped there at the time and did not continue any farther west. He enjoyed recounting the genuine people and places of the bygone days in Advance, Smith Grove and Farmington. As a child, he enjoyed watching all of the western cowboy shows, taking family vacations, and quarreling with his two older sisters, especially Nancy. As an adolescent, he enjoyed playing baseball, and later softball, as well as hunting and fishing, especially in Farmington. Later in life, he enjoyed playing cowboy, riding bareback broncos in local rodeos before multiple injuries took their toll and led him to stop, but not before he learned to live by the motto “When you get knocked off the horse, you have to dust yourself off and get right back in the saddle.” He enjoyed keeping up with the national rodeo circuits, and he especially enjoyed watching the PRCA on The Cowboy Channel.

