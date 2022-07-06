ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Edwin Leonard Strickland

By Mike Barnhardt
 2 days ago

Eddie Strickland, 67, of Hampton, Va. passed away on June 24, 2022 peacefully at his home. Edwin was preceded in...

David Grady Trivette

Mr. David Grady Trivette, 90, of Cana Road, Mocksville, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. He was born on Nov.13, 1931 in Davie County to the late Henry Watson and Lena Whitaker Trivette. Mr. Trivette was drafted in the Army and was...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Homer Lee Simpson

Homer Lee Simpson, 74, of Mocksville (formerly of Asheboro), passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2022. Homer was born on Feb. 8, 1948 in Surry County, son of the late Sam and Lula (Wood) Simpson. In addition to his mother and father, Homer was preceded in death by: his wife of 52 years, Ila Ruth (Dowell) Simpson; his brothers, Troy, Wayne, Harry, and Raymond Simpson; sisters, Mary Ruth Kimmer and Jo Ann Brooks.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
James David Plott

James David Plott – born on Feb. 14, 1955 – passed peacefully at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington on July 3, 2022. He was a kind, honest, and loyal man with a thirst for knowledge and a love for the natural world. He grew up in rural Advance in a time before the hustle and bustle. His parents’ house was located in the southeast corner of the I-40 and NC 801 intersection; although I-40 stopped there at the time and did not continue any farther west. He enjoyed recounting the genuine people and places of the bygone days in Advance, Smith Grove and Farmington. As a child, he enjoyed watching all of the western cowboy shows, taking family vacations, and quarreling with his two older sisters, especially Nancy. As an adolescent, he enjoyed playing baseball, and later softball, as well as hunting and fishing, especially in Farmington. Later in life, he enjoyed playing cowboy, riding bareback broncos in local rodeos before multiple injuries took their toll and led him to stop, but not before he learned to live by the motto “When you get knocked off the horse, you have to dust yourself off and get right back in the saddle.” He enjoyed keeping up with the national rodeo circuits, and he especially enjoyed watching the PRCA on The Cowboy Channel.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Harry Lee Wallace Jr.

Harry Lee Wallace Jr., 71, of Mocksville, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born April 28, 1951 in Savannah, Ga. to the late Harry Lee Wallace Sr. and Helen Margaret Snead Woo. Harry was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church. He retired from Lowe’s Home Improvement and later woredk at Mocksville Builders Supply as store manager.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
The Literary Corner: Renegade Writer’s Guild

“Don’t worry – your picture’s gonna turn out – unless you go rogue on me,” warned Katy. As a participant in a “follow the leader” workshop with featured artist in Our State Magazine, Katy Podracky, I placed all confidence in her instruction. I...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Families investing in Davie’s future

The acholarship program of the Davie Community Foundation was the fastest growing area when it was first organized?. Community members understood scholarships and wanted to invest in the education of Davie young people. New scholarship endowments are established every year with that goal in mind. Some of the named endowed...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Public records for week of July 7, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. nting $1,000. -Deborah Ann Justus Braswell (and as executor of estate of Paul R. Justus), Suzanne Justus, Carol J. Mackey and Brandon M. Mackey,...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Chamber awards tourism grants

Folks at the Davie County Chamber of Commerce wear many hats. In addition to serving as a catalyst for business growth and development, the chamber promotes the community through tourism initiatives and is home to the Davie County Visitor Center which is filled with free regional brochures and maps. As...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Moors steal one from Post 174

For five and a half innings, that was one of the most fun nights for the 2022 Mocksville Senior Legion baseball team. Visiting Mocksville scored four runs before Mooresville got on the board. All nine Mocksville batters had at least one hit. It held its largest lead – four runs – since a win over Concord on June 18.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Stanly mows down Mocksville

For the Mocksville Senior Legion baseball team, a home game against Stanly County on July 2 looked painfully like the previous contest against Rowan. Free-falling Mocksville was behind 3-0 after the first inning and lost 6-1 in five innings. Stanly was batting in the top of the sixth – and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Editorial: Cooleemee provides ‘best day ever’

She said it out loud, screamed it for dozens of people to hear. But I don’t think she even noticed those people. She was too busy having the time of her life. It was a simple invention: a long piece of plastic placed on a hillside, with running water and plenty of sudsy soap at the top. And some encouraging volunteers coaxing the youngsters to take the plunge and see how far they could slide. Not a bad idea for a hot summer day, and it works year after year.
COOLEEMEE, NC
Pittman pleased with workouts

To Josh Pittman, coaching during a game is not about shouting and throwing or kicking things. He knows how to get his point across without any of that stuff. “It’s always going to be positive during the game,” the new Davie varsity boys basketball coach said. “I might get on you in the locker room, but when I’m talking to you, it’s going to always be positive. I might have to yell once or twice, but at the end of the day, I’m going to explain to you why I’m telling you what I’m telling you. To me that’s coaching.”
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Coy James on national champion baseball team

Coy James just spent 25 days on a thrill ride for the Canes 15U National baseball team. The Canes competed in three tournaments in the Atlanta area. They went 19-4, including 12-0 in the last tourney to capture the WWBA National Championship. The WWBA National Championship bracket attracted behemoth opponents...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Local school officials examine policies after Uvalde tragedy

The elementary school tragedy in Uvalde, Texas is every educator’s worst nightmare. “It’s heartbreaking,” Davie County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wallace told board of education members last month. It’s a heartbreak noone wants to see happen in Davie County, so Wallace and the schools team started reviewing policies,...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC

