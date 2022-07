NASA has re-established communication with a moon-bound spacecraft that launched last week after losing contact with the vehicle. The CAPSTONE spacecraft is about the size of a microwave but it has a big task — test out a never before flown lunar orbit. Future moon missions, including the return of astronauts to the lunar surface, will utilize a near rectilinear halo orbit. CAPSTONE will spend at least six months in this orbit, understanding its unique characteristics and testing new navigation systems.

