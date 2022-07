Legendary rocker Carlos Santana postponed his tour to take care of his health after collapsing on stage at a Michigan performance Tuesday night. The “Smooth” artist, 74, was taken off stage on a stretcher after being overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration. He’s now reportedly “doing well,” according to his rep. To ensure he’s back feeling like his normal self, Santana is pushing back six shows of his “Miraculous Supernatural” 2022 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.” “I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 57 MINUTES AGO