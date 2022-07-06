ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SF Roosevelt Names Bradfield Girls Hoops Head Coach

By David Burrall
drgnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS – Longtime assistant coach Blake Bradfield has been named as the new girls basketball head coach at Roosevelt...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
drgnews.com

Hamburg, Hatch To Enter SD Tennis Hall Of Fame

SIOUX FALLS – Former USTA Northern Section President Liz Hamburg and three-time number one flight singles champion Ripper Hatch will be inducted later this month into the South Dakota Tennis Hall Of Fame. Hamburg was in the USTA Northern Section’s leadership for 14 years, including four years as president....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

2 dead, 1 injured after Sioux Falls robbery and standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two people are dead and a third is in critical but stable condition after a robbery and related standoff Saturday (July 2, 2022) in the Sioux Falls area. Police say two people were shot at a business in Hartford, just outside the city, around 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, a 60-year-old Hartford man, later died at a hospital, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. The second victim, a 45-year-old Colton man, was in stable but critical condition on Sunday morning. The surviving victim identified the shooter as a 57-year-old Sioux Falls man. Authorities went to the shooter’s house with a search warrant at around 4 a.m. After a standoff, the shooter was fatally shot by a law enforcement sniper.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Salem gets hit by another summer storm

The newer part of the armory roof in Salem, South Dakota, is spread across the football field this morning. McCook County Emergency Manager Brad Stiefvater (steve-otter) said it’s a secondary roof that had been built over the top of the original. He said Salem was the hardest hit community in McCook County, but damage is much less than the May storm, with mostly tree damage. A few residents were without power because lines were ripped from houses when trees fell.
SALEM, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy