Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Draft can best be described as a roller coaster for Vancouver Canucks fans. With most of them glued to social media in anticipation of a J.T. Miller trade that never came to fruition, Canucks management were watching an unexpected prospect fall right into their laps. When they were on the clock, general manager Patrik Allvin confidently marched up to the stage and selected Swedish winger Jonathan Lekkerimäki with the 15th overall selection, the first of his tenure with the franchise.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO