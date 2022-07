It was March 17, 2020, St. Patrick’s Day, when Tucson Mayor Regina Romero declared a local emergency to limit the spread and exposure of the novel coronavirus. Limiting restaurants to take-out, drive-thru and curb-side service, all other recreational and entertainment businesses such as bars and gyms were to shut down after 8 p.m. that night. About 8 million restaurant workers were laid off nationwide. Including Paulina Delgado and Alana Solis who were a part of roughly 230,000 restaurant workers in Arizona, who had been laid off. Now, both have kickstarted their own successful small businesses: Pau’s Pan Dulce and Dirty T Tamarindo.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO