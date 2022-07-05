ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

OSUIT Campus to Utilize 911 System for Emergencies

osuit.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective July 1, all OSU Institute of Technology on-campus emergencies will need to be reported to 911 by dialing 9-1-1 on your personal phone, or 9-9-1-1 if using an on-campus landline phone. The OSUIT Campus Police phone number, 918-293-5000, will continue to be used for non-emergency assistance such as...

pryorinfopub.com

Local Private School Runs Out of Room for Students

PRYOR, Oklahoma - William Bradford Christian School held a private groundbreaking ceremony Friday, June 17th at the location of their new building. As the only fully accredited private Christian school in Mayes county Bradford has experienced significant growth over the past 5 years. Local business owners as well as alumni parents Jerry and Susan Beggs have coordinated donations from several donors to begin construction of the 12,000 sq ft facility. The new building will contain a gym, five classrooms (including a computer lab), administrative offices, a cafe and flex space. Bradford has always “borrowed” a gym and looks forward to hosting games, showcasing students academic achievements, as well as hosting community events. New classrooms will accommodate the schools growth and allow them to expand enrollment. Estimated completion for the new space is scheduled for August 2023. For more information and to follow along with the progress “like” the school Facebook page and check out the construction progress webpage.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa community mourning after BWS Chamber of Commerce President found dead

Many who knew and loved Sherry Gamble Smith are describing a surreal moment that still has not set in. Friends of Sherry said she leaves a hole that no person can fill. Before serving as the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President,Sherry was the executive director for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
TULSA, OK
Colleges
Education
News On 6

Porum Woman Competing In Ms. Wheelchair America Pageant

A Porum woman is about to represent Oklahoma in a national pageant next week. She has been using a wheelchair for 28 years following a car crash when she was a teenager. Jennifer Carter is the first Ms. Wheelchair Oklahoma USA. She said she wants people to know her disability doesn't hold her back.
PORUM, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two people found dead in Muskogee house fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said two people were found dead in a house fire in Muskogee Thursday morning. MCSO received a call about the fire near East 68th Street South and South 45th Street East around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. MCSO said Tish Callahan,...
MUSKOGEE, OK
1600kush.com

Trio charged with vandalizing rural Perkins house

(Perkins, Okla.) — A man and two women, all from out-of-town, have been jailed on $2,500 bail each pending court appearances next week on charges of breaking into an unoccupied house in rural Perkins and vandalizing it — leaving about $2,200 in damages. David Allen Prozzo Jr., 32,...
PERKINS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One person dead in Sperry mobile home fire

SPERRY, Okla. — A mobile home fire killed a 70-year-old woman and her two dogs early Friday morning in Sperry. Country Corner and Sperry firefighters responded to the fire to find the mobile home completely ablaze. The ATF and Tulsa Fire Department investigators assisted in the investigation. Country Corner...
SPERRY, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow police warn of 'skimmers' at gas pumps

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department detectives are investigating reports of fraudulent activity at gas pumps. BAPD said before using an ATM or gas pump, check for alignment issues between the card reader and the panel underneath it. Thin plastic circuit boards, known as "skimmers," are sometimes placed under the reader to steal card information.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

