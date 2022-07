In the high court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a wave of state laws has gone into effect that makes performing an abortion a criminal act. But advocates and authorities in this area are also concerned about something else - people who become targets of criminal prosecution after experiencing pregnancy loss. At least 38 states have laws that makes it a crime to harm a fetus, according to the Center for Public Integrity. Legal experts say that these laws were originally intended to stop violence against pregnant people, but they've been used to investigate different forms of pregnancy loss, including miscarriages, stillbirths and self-induced abortions.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO