Podcast: New Top 100, Futures Game and the Draft

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly is always jam-packed with prospect happenings, and the MLB Pipeline Podcast is as well. Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra kick off the latest edition by detailing the major revisions to the Top 100 Prospects list, which is now...

Here are the 2022 Futures Game rosters

If you want to see the future of Major League Baseball on one field at one time, you won’t want to miss the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. The seven-inning American vs. National League game will take place at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and SiriusXM, with MLB Network producing the telecast and re-airing the game at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Scott Braun (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jim Callis (analyst) and A.J. Andrews (reporter) will be on the call.
Futures Game scouting reports for each team

The 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game is headed to Hollywood, specifically Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 16, and now we know which names will be filling up the marquee. Thirty-one of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects have been selected to play in this year’s showcase event, and 14 clubs will be represented by their No. 1 prospect. There will be pure hitters like Corbin Carroll, Curtis Mead and Robert Hassell III. There will be powerful sluggers in Francisco Álvarez, Jordan Walker and Gunnar Henderson. There will be blazing fastballs from Bobby Miller and Cade Cavalli and special offspeed pitches from Kyle Harrison and Eury Pérez.
