Red Sox Pitching Development // Bullpen Needs Attention // Concerns Regarding Trevor Story – 7/5

BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole shut down eight of the nine hitters in the Red Sox lineup — good enough to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-5 victory over Boston on Thursday night. And then there was Rafael Devers. The Red Sox third baseman made a final push to be added to the AL All-Star roster by homering twice off the Yankees ace, delivering two of Boston’s five hits and all five of the RBIs. In his career, he has a .304 average with six home runs in 23 at-bats against Cole. “I’m open for suggestions,” the Yankees right-hander said to reporters afterward. “It’s pretty wild. He’s just been able to hit every(thing), there hasn’t been a miss-hit. Like, roll over one time. Like, line out one time.
