ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Pitching Development // Bullpen Needs Attention // Concerns Regarding Trevor Story – 7/5

985thesportshub.com
 2 days ago

0:00 – Mazz and McCarthy open the hour looking at the Red Sox...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox DFA Hansel Robles to make room for Brayan Bello

Hansel Robles may have have thrown his last pitch in a Boston Red Sox uniform Tuesday night. The Red Sox designated the right-handed reliever for assignment after Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam reports. The move opens up a roster spot for highly-touted pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who is set to make his major league debut Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Boston Red Sox closer to adding injured veterans Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi back into rotation

BOSTON -- The Red Sox, winners of 10 of their past 15 games, appear to be getting some name-brand reinforcements in their rotation. In his media availability before an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Boston manager Alex Cora had good news on the team's injury front, telling reporters that Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch five innings in a minor league rehabilitation start on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts. And if all goes well, Sale could be called up next week.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut

Brayan Bello's first big-league appearance is in the books. The Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospect made his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. Bello's first MLB...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

Look: Yankees Score Run On Embarrassing Red Sox Error

Update: The official scoring for this play was eventually changed back to a double, so right now Trevino probably has the shortest two-bagger he'll ever hit in his life on his record. Earlier: The New York Yankees currently lead the Boston Red Sox by one run in the bottom of...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Donaldson's slam leads Yankees past Devers, Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole shut down eight of the nine hitters in the Red Sox lineup — good enough to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-5 victory over Boston on Thursday night. And then there was Rafael Devers. The Red Sox third baseman made a final push to be added to the AL All-Star roster by homering twice off the Yankees ace, delivering two of Boston’s five hits and all five of the RBIs. In his career, he has a .304 average with six home runs in 23 at-bats against Cole. “I’m open for suggestions,” the Yankees right-hander said to reporters afterward. “It’s pretty wild. He’s just been able to hit every(thing), there hasn’t been a miss-hit. Like, roll over one time. Like, line out one time.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox
NBC Sports

Two Red Sox prospects named to All-Star Futures Game roster

Two exciting prospects will represent the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game. Right-hander Brayan Bello and utility man Ceddanne Rafaela were selected to the American League roster for the annual showcase. They are ranked as the organization's No. 3 and No. 26 prospects respectively, per MLB Pipeline.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox injuries: Eovaldi, Whitlock to pitch for Triple-A Worcester

Barring any setbacks, the Boston Red Sox will be getting some key reinforcements soon. Manager Alex Cora revealed on Thursday that injured right-handers Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock will pitch this weekend for Triple-A Worcester. Eovaldi has been on the injured list since June 12 with a lower back inflammation and Whitlock has been out since June 10 due to right hip inflammation.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Kiermaier knocks in 4, Rays beat Red Sox 8-4 at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit an early three-run double and broke a tie with an RBI grounder during a four-run sixth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. Yandy Díaz had three singles and an RBI as the Rays evened the three-game series between AL East rivals at one apiece. Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story homered for Boston, and J.D. Martinez had two doubles and a single. The Red Sox had won five straight at home before the Rays prevailed in driving rain that started in the seventh and continued until Jason Adam, Tampa Bay’s sixth pitcher, retired Story for the final out in worsening conditions. The Red Sox were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base overall. Boston failed to capitalize in the fifth after Rob Refsnyder led off with a single and Martinez followed with a double that got past right fielder Josh Lowe as he made a diving attempt to catch the ball.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy