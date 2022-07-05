ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oldham doctor who killed woman in botched procedure jailed for three years

By Sammy Gecsoyler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDruG_0gW5Z3qY00
Isyaka Mamman at Manchester crown court Photograph: Sean Hansford/MEN MEDIA

A doctor who carried out a botched procedure that led to the death of a woman has been jailed for three years.

Dr Isyaka Mamman, who is believed to be 85, had already been suspended for lying about his age and colleagues thought he should be retired after botching similar procedures before the fatal incident.

Related: Rehired Oldham doctor admits killing woman in botched routine procedure

He used an incorrect needle on Shahida Parveen, 48, and pierced her pericardium – which contains the heart – causing fatal internal bleeding.

During a bone marrow procedure on the mother of three, Mamman had attempted to extract a sample from Parveen’s sternum instead of taking it from the hip, where they are normally taken.

Parveen had attended Royal Oldham hospital on 3 September 2018, to give a bone marrow sample. It should have been a routine procedure and was watched by her husband, Khizar Mahmood, Manchester crown court was told.

She lost consciousness as soon as the needle was inserted, while her husband ran from the room shouting: “He killed her. I told him to stop three times and he did not listen. He killed her.” A cardiac arrest team arrived but Parveen was confirmed dead later that day.

Mamman had previously been suspended once by a medical watchdog for lying about his age and had been sacked but then re-employed by the Royal Oldham hospital, where he was involved in a number of incidents before the fatal appointment.

In 2015, he carried out two bone marrow procedures that caused distress or harm to patients. One patient made a formal complaint to Oldham hospital saying Mamman had used “excessive force” during a bone marrow biopsy.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Despite the patient being assured Mamman would be put on light duties in the future, he went on to carry out another bone marrow procedure in the same year in which he inserted the needle in the wrong place and left a patient permanently disabled.

Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Yip criticised both Mamman and the hospital trust that employed him, saying there is a “troubling background” to the case.

She said: “It is hard to understand why these incidents did not lead to your retirement. Equally it is difficult to see why the trust did not do more and why you were allowed to continue to work. Sadly there were failings in the system.”

Dr Chris Brookes, the deputy chief executive of the Northern Care Alliance NHS foundation trust, which now runs the Royal Oldham hospital, reiterated an apology. The trust has admitted liability in relation to a civil claim brought by the family.

The true age of Mamman, who qualified as a doctor in Nigeria in 1965 and started working in the UK in 1991, had been a matter of controversy, the court was told, as his birthplace in rural Nigeria had no formal system of birth registration.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brookes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Trust#Bone Marrow#Retirement#Violent Crime#Manchester Crown Court#Royal Oldham
The Guardian

Almost 1,000 firefighters tackle forest fire in southern France

Nearly a thousand firefighters backed by water-dropping planes are battling a large forest fire in south-eastern France that has forced the evacuation of nearby villages. Thirteen firefighters have been injured in Bordezac – the village where the fire started. Overall, 18 firefighters have been injured amid several forest fires that have burned for days in the region, France Info reported on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Nationalism has a dark side, but it’s not all bad

Martin Kettle’s view on a Scottish independence referendum is distorted by his understandable suspicion of nationalism (Sturgeon is unlikely to get her 2023 referendum, but be warned: the threat is not going away, 1 July). As an English migrant recently settled in Scotland, I can offer an alternative view. I moved here for many reasons, but one of them was that I was sick of living in England. For most of my adult life, I have had to suffer various brands of Conservative government as a result of a distorted electoral system and an increasingly ignorant English electorate.
U.K.
BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Peter Brook’s Lord of the Flies screen test, egg adverts and TV wit

Thank you for the appreciations offered for Peter Brook (Obituary, 3 July). It was especially interesting to read the experiences of the actors (‘The greatest director the world has ever seen’ – actors salute Peter Brook, 4 July). My brother and I worked with him as nine-year-olds in his film of Lord of the Flies, playing the twins “Samneric”. We were invited for a screen test that was held in a roof garden atop an apartment block in New York.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

347K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy