We’re kicking off today’s Brew with a word you’ve waited so long to hear: “deflation.” It may not be as good as you think, though. US oil prices collapsed below $100 a barrel yesterday for the first time since May, accelerating their decline over much of the past month. While that’s certainly a hopeful sign for gas prices, it also shows that investors are betting the economy is going to experience a bumpy landing on its way down from its inflationary heights.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO