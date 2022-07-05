ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

bankESB commits $30,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley

By BusinessWest Staff
 2 days ago

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that the bank has pledged $30,000 over three years to Girls Inc. of the Valley. The money will be used to help support the organization’s Her Future, Our Future campaign, a $5 million fundraising effort designed to help the organization better...

SPRINGFIELD — In the spring of 2017, Healthcare News and its sister publication, BusinessWest, created a new and exciting recognition program called Healthcare Heroes. It was launched with the theory that there are heroes working all across this region’s wide, deep, and all-important healthcare sector, and that there was no shortage of fascinating stories to tell and individuals and groups to honor. That theory has certainly been validated.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Diana Szynal Takes the Helm at the Springfield Regional Chamber

Diana Szynal recently made a successful transition from public service — she was a selectman in Hatfield and then a legislative aide — to running the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. Now, she’s making another transition, to leadership of the Springfield Regional Chamber. While Greater Springfield is a much larger area, she said the challenges facing businesses, and the basic mission of the chamber, are the same as they are in Franklin County, and she’s ready to put her experience to work in her new setting.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Company Notebook

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber (SRC) is seeking nominations for its annual Super 60 awards program. Super 60 recognizes the success of the fastest-growing and privately owned businesses in the region. Nominations must be submitted by August 5. Each year, Super 60 identifies the top-performing companies in this region, based on revenue growth and total revenue. In 2019, one-quarter of the Total Revenue winners exceeded $30 million, with all the winners combining for more than $720 million in revenue. In the Revenue Growth category, all winners had growth above 21%, and 50% of the top 30 companies grew by more than 50%. To be considered, companies must be independently and privately owned; based in Hampden or Hampshire counties or be a member of the Springfield Regional Chamber; have revenues of at least $1 million in the past fiscal year; and have been in business for at least three full years. Companies are selected based on their percentage of revenue growth over a full three-year period or total revenues for the latest fiscal year. Companies may be nominated by financial institutions, attorneys, or accountants, or they can self-nominate. Along with an application, nominators must provide net operating revenue figures for the last three full fiscal years, signed and verified by an independent auditor. All financial information must be reported under generally accepted accounting principles and will be considered confidential. Nomination forms can be found on the Chamber’s website and can be submitted by faxing to SUPER 60, Springfield Regional Chamber, (413) 755-1322. Nomination forms must be submitted no later than August 5. The Super 60 awards will be presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program on Oct. 28, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. The Super 60 award luncheon attracts more than 500 business leaders each year. Super 60 sponsorships are now available. For information, call (413) 755-1309 or e-mail Szynal at [email protected]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
HCC Accepting Applications for Free Community Health Worker Program

HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College is now accepting applications for its free Community Health Worker training and apprenticeship program. The program begins in September and is tuition free thanks to a federal grant HCC received in 2020. The purpose of the four-year, $1.89 million grant, awarded in 2020 from...
HOLYOKE, MA
Sam Hanmer Is Finding Satisfaction in His Second Act

After a long career growing FieldEddy (later HUB International New England) into one of the region’s most notable insurance success stories, Sam Hanmer called it quits, figuring he’d enjoy an early retirement. But he didn’t, in fact, enjoy it. So, three years later, with a renewed sense of passion and purpose, he got back in the game, purchasing two local agencies, with the intention to grow them further, with an eye toward cultivating the next generation of leadership.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Downtown Springfield Toastmasters Names 2022/23 Officers

SPRINGFIELD — Downtown Springfield Toastmasters kicked off its 25th anniversary year by announcing its officers for 2022/23. They are:. • Vice president, Education: Andrew Watt (nine-year member);. • Vice president, Membership: Mechelle Decouteau (one-year member);. • Vice president, Public Relations: Shera Cohen (18-year member);. • Secretary/Treasurer: Dave Anderson (14...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Hospitals Take Creative Steps to Attract and Retain Nurses

The past few years have been extremely challenging times for all those in healthcare, but especially the nurses on the front lines. The stress and long hours stemming from COVID have led many to leave the profession — intensifying an already-critical shortage of nurses. In an effort to better attract and retain nurses, area hospitals are taking a number of steps — everything from dramatic increases in pay and signing bonuses, to the introduction of ‘quiet rooms,’ where nurses can unwind during their shifts, to initiatives to create a wider pipeline of nurses. These measures are being implemented to create a better work environment and, overall, help stem a workforce crisis that has taxed hospitals in every conceivable way.
WESTFIELD, MA
An Ominous Projection

Area businesses already battling an intense workforce crisis received an additional dose of sobering news recently when MassINC released a report indicating that the Bay State could lose as much as 10% of its college-educated workforce by the end of the decade, a drop of roughly 129,000 people. The projected...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield College Announces New Trustees, Elects Chair

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Board of Trustees recently announced the outcome of its 2022-23 board election results during its annual spring meeting. William Burke III was re-elected as chair for the board of trustees. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Loyola College, and also received a master of Business Administration from Loyola College Sellenger School of Management.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Jazz and Blues Concert Slated at Springfield Armory NHS for July 16

SPRINGFIELD — The historic grounds of Springfield Armory National Historic Site is once again the stage this summer for live music. On July 16 at 6 p.m., the Bad News Jazz and Blues Orchestra, led by Jeff Gavioli, will perform. The Bad News Jazz and Blues Orchestra is a 19-piece orchestra that has been performing since 2012, playing swing music from the 1930s and 1940s.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Brew at The Zoo returns to Forest Park Zoo on Aug. 6

SPRINGFIELD — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, The Zoo in Forest Park is bringing back its popular Brew at The Zoo, presented by PDC Inc., on Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The 21+ event features beer samples from local craft breweries, a home brew...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Berkshire Economic Recovery Project Launches W/MBE Module

The Berkshire Economic Recovery Project, a program of 1Berkshire and Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, with funding from the United States Economic Development Administration, announced the launch of its women- and minority-owned business enterprise (W/MBE) module. The training module, available in both English and Spanish, provides a high-level overview of what...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
For 40 Years, the Ekus Group Has Been Supporting and Connecting Culinary Professionals

The Hatfield-based Ekus Group describes itself as a ‘full-service culinary agency.’ This is a unique niche obviously, one that has been successfully cultivated over the past 40 years, during which time the name Ekus, like the names of many of the authors the company represents, has become known across the country and around the world. Summing up the broad range of services, partners Lisa and Sally Ekus (mother and daughter) say they “bring chefs out from behind the stove.”
HATFIELD, MA
Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions). CHICOPEE. Center for Human Development. 89 Ninth Ave. $18,000 — Install new bathroom and kitchen. PITTSFIELD. 4 Second Street Realty...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Incorporations

The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community. Goldpundit Inc., 64 Heatherstone Road, Amherst, MA, 01002. Firas Hashmi, same. Internet services. The Peachtree Suite Inc., 167 Rolling Ridge Road, Amherst, MA, 01002. Monique Worthy, same. Digital...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Mount’s 2022 Summer Lecture Series Kicks Off on July 11

LENOX — The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home, announced its 2022 Summer Lecture Series line-up. Now in its 29th year, the Summer Lecture series brings leading biographers and historians to the Berkshires. This year’s series includes journalist and New York Times bestselling author Kati Marton, Pushcart prize-winning poet Ravi Shankar, and Syrian/Jordanian thought leader Luma Mufleh, among other notable speakers.
ANGELA MERKEL

