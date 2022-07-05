ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Downtown Springfield Toastmasters Names 2022/23 Officers

By BusinessWest Staff
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — Downtown Springfield Toastmasters kicked off its 25th anniversary year by announcing its officers for 2022/23. They are:....

Diana Szynal Takes the Helm at the Springfield Regional Chamber

Diana Szynal recently made a successful transition from public service — she was a selectman in Hatfield and then a legislative aide — to running the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. Now, she’s making another transition, to leadership of the Springfield Regional Chamber. While Greater Springfield is a much larger area, she said the challenges facing businesses, and the basic mission of the chamber, are the same as they are in Franklin County, and she’s ready to put her experience to work in her new setting.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Nominations Sought for Healthcare Heroes Class of 2022

SPRINGFIELD — In the spring of 2017, Healthcare News and its sister publication, BusinessWest, created a new and exciting recognition program called Healthcare Heroes. It was launched with the theory that there are heroes working all across this region’s wide, deep, and all-important healthcare sector, and that there was no shortage of fascinating stories to tell and individuals and groups to honor. That theory has certainly been validated.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Company Notebook

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber (SRC) is seeking nominations for its annual Super 60 awards program. Super 60 recognizes the success of the fastest-growing and privately owned businesses in the region. Nominations must be submitted by August 5. Each year, Super 60 identifies the top-performing companies in this region, based on revenue growth and total revenue. In 2019, one-quarter of the Total Revenue winners exceeded $30 million, with all the winners combining for more than $720 million in revenue. In the Revenue Growth category, all winners had growth above 21%, and 50% of the top 30 companies grew by more than 50%. To be considered, companies must be independently and privately owned; based in Hampden or Hampshire counties or be a member of the Springfield Regional Chamber; have revenues of at least $1 million in the past fiscal year; and have been in business for at least three full years. Companies are selected based on their percentage of revenue growth over a full three-year period or total revenues for the latest fiscal year. Companies may be nominated by financial institutions, attorneys, or accountants, or they can self-nominate. Along with an application, nominators must provide net operating revenue figures for the last three full fiscal years, signed and verified by an independent auditor. All financial information must be reported under generally accepted accounting principles and will be considered confidential. Nomination forms can be found on the Chamber’s website and can be submitted by faxing to SUPER 60, Springfield Regional Chamber, (413) 755-1322. Nomination forms must be submitted no later than August 5. The Super 60 awards will be presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program on Oct. 28, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. The Super 60 award luncheon attracts more than 500 business leaders each year. Super 60 sponsorships are now available. For information, call (413) 755-1309 or e-mail Szynal at [email protected]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Sam Hanmer Is Finding Satisfaction in His Second Act

After a long career growing FieldEddy (later HUB International New England) into one of the region’s most notable insurance success stories, Sam Hanmer called it quits, figuring he’d enjoy an early retirement. But he didn’t, in fact, enjoy it. So, three years later, with a renewed sense of passion and purpose, he got back in the game, purchasing two local agencies, with the intention to grow them further, with an eye toward cultivating the next generation of leadership.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
bankESB commits $30,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that the bank has pledged $30,000 over three years to Girls Inc. of the Valley. The money will be used to help support the organization’s Her Future, Our Future campaign, a $5 million fundraising effort designed to help the organization better meet the needs of girls from under-resourced communities in Hampden County and beyond. Through this campaign Girls Inc. seeks to triple the number of elementary and teen girls served, reaching more than 1,000 girls annually. Efforts include renovating a new dynamic, state-of-the-art headquarters and program center in Holyoke, expanding geographic reach in public schools in Springfield, Chicopee, and beyond, and supporting their innovative Eureka! STEM program that prepares girls for college and career.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
Springfield College Announces New Trustees, Elects Chair

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Board of Trustees recently announced the outcome of its 2022-23 board election results during its annual spring meeting. William Burke III was re-elected as chair for the board of trustees. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Loyola College, and also received a master of Business Administration from Loyola College Sellenger School of Management.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Holyoke law enforcement ramps up efforts as debate on role heats up

HOLYOKE – As debate on how to best deploy public safety resources ramped up at City Hall, local law enforcement made a public effort to raise awareness of new practices and policies to combat substance use and addiction in the city. Flanked by members of their respective departments and...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield courthouse employees concerned over conditions after deep clean

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield were expecting to come into work Wednesday to see the courthouse had been deep cleaned. The building was closed for a long holiday weekend for that work to be done as part of a deal reached over dangerous mold found inside. However, they said that was not their experience.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Preparations underway for demolition of Civic Center garage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Site preparation will begin soon for the demolition of the Civic Center parking garage in Springfield. According to the Springfield Department of Public Works, roadway barricades will be installed and some traffic patterns will change. Among those changes include that the westbound lane of Bruce Landon...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westfieldvoice.com

Westfield Councilors Want Minimum Standards For Automatic Appointment

It is important to mention that elections always get converted into controversies. Something similar to this is once again being repeated in Westfield. This is one of the most important countries in the United States of America that is experiencing a huge amount of chaos. Westfield Councilors Want Minimum Standards...
millburysutton.com

Where to find fair and festival fun throughout eastern Massachusetts

July 8-10 WEBSTER CARNIVAL: July 7-10, Memorial Beach Drive. Hours -- Thursday from 6 p.m.-close, Friday from 6 p.m.-close, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m.-close. For tickets and updates, visit https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/webster-carnival/. CAPE COD HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL: July 8-17, various locations across Cape Cod. The festival is an annual Cape-wide celebration of...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
businesswest.com

An Ominous Projection

Area businesses already battling an intense workforce crisis received an additional dose of sobering news recently when MassINC released a report indicating that the Bay State could lose as much as 10% of its college-educated workforce by the end of the decade, a drop of roughly 129,000 people. The projected...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

