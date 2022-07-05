ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Quiksilver Collaborates With Beer Brand Pacifico

By Staff
Baller Status
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuiksilver has officially launched their newest collection, made in collaboration with Baja-born beer brand Pacifico. The new Quiksilver x Pacifico collection perfectly celebrates the rich history of both brands and inspires appreciation of the great outdoors. The capsule includes hats made from NetPlus® by Bureo®, a raw material created from South...

www.ballerstatus.com

Comments / 0

 

Miami New Times

Davie's Sweet Aloha Ice Cream Brings Hawaiian Shave Ice to South Florida

If you’re searching for the perfect summertime treat to beat the heat, here’s one worth venturing out of Miami for: authentic Hawaiian shave ice. Not to be confused with snow cones or slushies, Hawaiian shave ice has a soft and fluffy mouthfeel that bursts with flavor. And according to Sweet Aloha Ice Cream owners Jimmy and Lynne Anderson, their shop is the only place you’ll find true shave ice anywhere in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
MIAMI, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Florida

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
MIAMI, FL
floridaweekly.com

New stores coming to The Gardens Mall

New stores are opening at The Gardens Mall. Psycho Bunny, a men’s clothing store, and Tazga, a boutique geared toward young women, both opened recently. Psycho Bunny says its clothing line redefines classics with an updated edge, promoting individuality without sacrificing quality. The store is on the upper level near the Gardens Cafes.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
bocamag.com

Explore South Florida with Your Kids this Summer with Brightline

There’s not much $5 will get you these days (not even a gallon of gas depending on the week), but it will get you a new, fun way to explore South Florida with the kiddos. This summer, children 12 and under can ride for just $5 with the purchase of any adult SMART fare on Brightline! While we’re still a few months out from the station opening in Boca Raton (I personally can’t wait!), you and your family can still hop on the train between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach for a unique and air-conditioned adventure.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Florida

There are so many types of pizza that it's hard not to find one that you really like. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer, there is definitely a pizza place that makes the perfect pizza for your liking. If you are still searching for that place and you happen to live in Florida or you like to come here often on holiday, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both locals and travellers.
FLORIDA STATE
floridasportsman.com

Fort Lauderdale/Dania 27 June 2022

I exited Ft Lauderdale breakwater at 5 am in search of live goggle eyes. I spent an hour along the beach Sth of the inlet and Nth of Dania pier without luck. On the way out I put out a YoZuri Crystal Minnow which got nailed hard as I crossed the third reef.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelexperta.com

4 Things to Do in South Florida

There are many different ways of exploring the southern part of Florida. So if you are looking for options in Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, you have come to the right place. This is an area that my family and I really enjoy when we come for a visit. You can find a ton of attractions in South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing French Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale You Should Try

Only 30 miles north of the bustling city of Miami is the beautiful city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This stunning coastal city is famous for its beaches, boating canals, and luxurious atmosphere. There’s no shortage of delicious restaurants to visit in Fort Lauderdale, but if you’re craving something elegant like...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton resident “Pooch” moves into Big Brother house

Big Brother is getting a taste of Boca Raton this summer. Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli is one of 16 contestants that moved into the Big Brother house Wednesday night for the CBS reality show’s 24th season. Pooch is from Staten Island, N.Y., but resides in Boca Raton. The...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: South PMP Bar & Kitchen in Pompano Beach; Playa Bowls in Coral Springs

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon South PMP Bar & Kitchen, Pompano Beach If Jet Runway Café is owner Mike Linder’s love letter to aviation and YOT Bar & Kitchen is his mash note to the sea, then his newest restaurant, South PMP, is securely on terra firma. Linder’s ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

$25,000,000 Mansion in Boca Raton with Excellent Blend of Old World Architectural Marvels and Modern Era Splendor

The Mansion in Boca Raton is a true residential original in South Florida nestled on a coveted lot with 258 feet of water frontage now available for sale. This home located at 700 Osprey Point Cir, Boca Raton, Florida; offering 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 561-322-8208) at Douglas Elliman & Tim Alan Shane (Phone: 561-305-6015) at Meridian Properties Inc. for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fewer Florida Flight Issues Tuesday Morning, But Delays Continue

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s better but still not great at airports nationwide — and in South Florida — as the post-holiday travel day gets underway. FlightAware.com reports 514 delays within, into, or out of the United States as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, with 117 cancelations logged so far.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Numerous valuables up for grabs at Miami Police online auction

MIAMI – If you are looking for a deal, the city of Miami is hosting an auction. The goods are from the Miami Police Department’s property room. “Most of the items are items that were evidence at one point,” Officer Jonathan Green said. Green says everything from...
MIAMI, FL
Florida Weekly

Hoffmann family buys Florida Weekly

The Hoffmann Family of Companies, a Naples-based organization of more than 85 companies in Florida, the United States and internationally, has acquired Florida Media Group, LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, the company announced last week. Those newspapers include Bonita Springs Florida...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Planting soil anyone? Fort Lauderdale repurposes truckloads of seaweed

MIAMI - It's all over the place. Sargassum seaweed blowing ashore from the ocean.  CBS4's drone video shows just how widespread it is on the sand it also shows large clumps floating in the water. "That's nasty.  It's not fun at all," said Annabella Fernandez who was trying to enjoy the beach. Fernandez doesn't like walking in it and it's even worse when she's in the water. "I have a fear of fish and stuff in the water and when you're in the water and there's a bunch of seaweed you get a little jump scared," she said.Crews in Fort Lauderdale are...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

