Asian stocks higher after Fed says rate hikes may be needed

By JOE McDONALD
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said higher U.S. interest rates might be needed to cool inflation.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong declined. Oil prices fell more than $1 per barrel to stay below $100.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.4% on Wednesday after notes from the latest Fed meeting said “an even more restrictive stance could be appropriate” to get inflation back to its 2% target. They acknowledged that could weaken the economy.

Investors worry aggressive U.S. and European rate hikes to contain prices rises that are running at a four-decade high might depress global economic activity.

“Stocks rose because runaway commodity and oil prices are sinking,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management. “Both are the critical targets Fed policy is engineered to tame; hence, inflation expectation is coming under control.”

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1% to 3,359.16 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.8% to 26,304.12. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3% to 21,527.48.

The Kospi in Seoul climbed 1.8% to 2,333.74 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.3% higher at 6,613.30. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,845.08. The The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 31,037.68. The Nasdaq composite added 0.3% to 11,361.85.

The Fed last month raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, the biggest single increase in nearly three decades. Chair Jerome Powell suggested at that time a rate hike of one-half or three-quarters of a point, three times the Fed’s usual margin, was likely when policymakers meet late this month.

Notes released Wednesday from the Fed’s June 14-15 meeting confirmed other officials agreed that such an increase would “likely be appropriate.”

Inflation has been boosted by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which pushed up prices of oil and other commodities, and Chinese anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers disrupted supply chains.

Oil prices closed below $100 per barrel on Tuesday for the first time since early May but U.S. crude is still up more than 30% this year.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.04 to $97.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost 97 cents to $98.53 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, lost $1.19 to $99.50 per barrel in London. It tumbled $2.08 the previous session to $100.69.

The dollar declined to 135.72 yen from Wednesday’s 135.98 yen. The euro gained to $1.0206 from $1.0182.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of PepsiCo Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Nasdaq tumbled more than 2% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO. The NFIB small business optimism index for June is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m....
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Futures rise as lower Treasury yields boost high-growth stocks

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday as easing government bond yields lifted high-valued growth stocks, while investors awaited business activity data and Federal Reserve Chair's testimony to Congress. Recession fears have gripped Wall Street on concerns that economic growth and corporate profits could come...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

