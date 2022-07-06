What's Going On With the Offense? Manny Machado "We All Have To Be Better"

There was no love lost over the weekend as the Dodgers and Padres faced off for a four-game series. LA took the first three games from San Diego and had their eyes set on a series sweep at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw took the mound for the Dodgers, with MacKenzie Gore, the former top prospect in all of baseball, on the bump for the Padres.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO