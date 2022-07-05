ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Letter to the editor: It’s nine months out of your life but a lifetime to another person

thereflector.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real question here is not about abortion, but whether a woman wants to get pregnant or not. If the answer is no, then...

www.thereflector.com

Comments / 2

I.C.E. GIRL
3d ago

Absolutely beautiful. Thank you. We need to make sterilization available at a younger age. Some women never want to have children, but have gotten pregnant while on contraceptives. They've requested sterilization, but are denied. I'd rather have a woman sterilized than have her abort her baby.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Bears, Bears Everywhere – Neskowin Problem Bear Removed, Euthanized; Advice to Avoid Feeding, Remove all Food Sources

Nearly every area in Tillamook County has photos of marauding bears, wandering through neighborhoods, raiding bird feeders or “cleaning” barbecue grills, or simply wandering through a yard. From Manzanita to Neskowin – and throughout the coast, bears have been very active and causing problems this year. In Neskowin on July 2nd, ODFW trapped a 2 to 3 year old male bear and much discussion ensued on social media about it’s fate. So the Tillamook County Pioneer reached out to ODFW to find out it’s fate. According to ODFW, this bear was not relocated—it was euthanized. It was trapped because it had been seen repeatedly in daylight and breaking into structures, behaviors considered an indication of a human safety risk, along with getting into garbage cans.
NESKOWIN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Ridgefield, WA
Ridgefield, WA
Health
kpic

Vancouver man wins $54K from Publishers Clearing House

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man was presented with $54,000 thanks to Publishers Clearing House. Les Schreiber told KATU that this reward is a long time coming. “I've been playing since 1971 or 72 somewhere around there and entered as many times a day, playing on my phone or the computer, playing the games or whatever,” said Schreiber. “It's always a challenge but the reward, you can’t beat the reward.”
KATU.com

UltraSlim for Fat Loss and Pain Reduction

It's a quick and painless way to lose fat, and now it can be used to manage pain too. Tammy Hernandez spoke with Nicholas Carulli, MD, to learn how UltraSlim can help with pain reduction. Carulli Medical and Aesthetics is located at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite 110 in Camas,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Condoms
momcollective.com

20 Oregon-Inspired Baby Names for Your Future Pacific Northwesterner

Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
The Portland Mercury

Dutch Bros Gut Punch

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Boom cars, loud pipes — No one likes you!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. You, yes you. Blasting mostly shitty music from your car, it's heard for blocks. You, with the exhaust mods, spewing aural garbage up and down the road. Look, we...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WWEEK

Portland Mayor Calls Release of Hate Crime Suspect “Outrageous”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued a blistering rebuke of his city’s criminal justice system for releasing the alleged perpetrator of a violent hate crime back onto the streets over the July 4 holiday weekend. “It is outrageous that someone accused of a violent bias crime against a parent and...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Data show about half of Portland police arrests are people who are unhoused

Your browser does not support the audio element. In many West Coast cities, housing has become more expensive and homeless populations have grown. Police arrest people experiencing homelessness at a greater rate than the general population. In Portland, the numbers are particularly striking. Melissa Lewis is a data reporter for the radio show and podcast “Reveal.” She found that over the last 10 years, rents rose twice as fast in Portland compared with the rest of the country, and the city’s unhoused population grew by an estimated 30%. Analysis of the data showed that the majority of calls police get involving people who are homeless do not involve crime. Lewis joins us to share more about what she uncovered and its implications for how to respond to the homelessness crisis.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg named one of nation's best small towns for food

Newberg jumps seventh to fourth on USA Today's 10Best list for small town cuisine. Newberg is in the national news again — but this time for its delicious food. For the second year in a row, Newberg has made USA Today's 2022 10Best list for Best Small Town Food Scene, ranking in fourth place, a jump from seventh place in 2021.
NEWBERG, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

4 Quick One-Tank Family Roadtrips from Portland

Looking for a much-needed break this summer that won’t wreck your budget? While an international epic vacation may be out of reach for most us, we can still have a ton of memorable fun, just a short drive away. And as we know, summer in the Pacific Northwest is truly magical (there’s a reason most people visit here Jun.-Aug!). From mountain retreats to high desert adventures, to sweet getaways right on the ocean, here are some of our favorite roadtrip destinations—all under three hours from downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Man who killed three to be moved to less secure facility, Lane County D.A. says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went on a rampage seven years ago, killing his father and two others, is being released by the Psychiatric Security Review Board into a less secure house in Woodburn, the Lane County District Attorney said today. In November 2015 Michael Bryant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy