East Palo Alto, CA

East Palo Alto leaders urge anti-displacement efforts as eviction moratorium ends

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PALO ALTO – The city of East Palo Alto will recommend on Tuesday that the City Council continue to support anti-displacement efforts to keep people in their homes and apartments, especially after statewide eviction moratoriums have expired. According to the staff report presented to the council, renters...

San José Spotlight

Contagious COVID variant puts Santa Clara County on alert

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Santa Clara County again, and officials are urging residents to masks up—even in some outdoor settings. In recent days, the county has reported more than 1,000 new daily COVID infections, officials said, noting the actual tally is likely much higher due to underreported test results. The current seven-day rolling average, at 1,094, is comparable to the spike in cases in May. The hospitalization rate has also jumped significantly in the past month with 233 coronavirus patients—the highest since the first wave of omicron infections in January.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Safe parking set for South San Jose homeless residents

South San Jose residents are up in arms over a plan to turn a light rail station parking lot into a space for homeless people to park and live in RVs. More than 100 people showed up to a virtual community meeting Wednesday led by Councilmember Sergio Jimenez’s office to share concerns over a safe parking program at the VTA Santa Teresa station parking lot. The San Jose City Council is set to approve a five-year lease with VTA to start the program and provide 45 to 60 RV spaces in September. The program will be managed by LifeMoves, a nonprofit that has managed other safe parking spots in San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Prominent Civil Rights Attorneys Back Alameda DA Candidate Price; Opponent Takes $$ from Law Enforcement

OAKLAND, CA – Supporters for district attorney candidates here in Alameda County couldn’t be more different. The prominent civil rights lawyers in the John Burris Law Office—which recently won a $21 million verdict on behalf of the family of Elena “Ebbie” Mondragon, who was killed by police in a traffic stop—have announced they are supporting Pamela Price for DA.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose sees rising property values despite economic woes

The value of taxable properties in San Jose skyrocketed last year thanks to demand for luxury homes and new construction. Experts and county officials say the growth won’t last. At the heart of wealthy Silicon Valley, the assessed value of all property grew by $15 billion over the last 12 months—a jump from $215.9 billion to $231... The post San Jose sees rising property values despite economic woes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
PLANetizen

Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
point2homes.com

3527 72nd, Oakland, Alameda County, CA, 94605

Listed by Ya Hsuan Yuan with eXp Realty of California. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Ya Hsuan Yuan - 510-214-6442 - California dreaming! This charming bungalow is located in the lovely neighborhood of Eastmont. 3572 72nd Ave is flooded with natural light and is the perfect starter home! The home has been loved over the years and well maintained w/ dual pane windows, new roof, refinished hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops, and freshly painted interior and exterior. Don’t miss the fun outdoor bath! Think big w/ ADU potential via bonus space behind the garage and make use of the sizeable storage shed. Grow and play in the huge backyard and maybe start an urban farm! With the 5040 sq ft lot, your options are endless! Close to DT Oakland, 580 + 13, Oakland Zoo and Oakland’s amazing hiking trails.
OAKLAND, CA
The Bold Italic

San Francisco Really Needs to Get Serious About the Future of Its Downtown

The recent Warriors Parade brought a much-needed flurry of activity to our downtown neighborhood for an area of San Francisco that has been slow to recover from the pandemic. But despite being a dynasty, the Warriors can’t provide downtown a parade every week. Instead, the parade only underscored the need for San Francisco to hurry up and provide relief for our downtown core.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police officers will remain on San Jose school campuses

(BCN) — Six months after San Jose’s largest school district voted to boot cops off campuses, it quietly brought them back on an individual basis. Now those officers will remain on campuses until June, trustees decided Thursday in a controversial vote. The San Jose Unified School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tax reform for California's recreational marijuana industry leaves many unsatisfied

SAN FRANCISCO -- As California rolls out new tax cuts for legal marijuana growers to provide those who work in the industry relief, many claim the black market continues to make it difficult to survive in the business.When California voters approved Prop 46 legalizing recreational marijuana, it came with a lot of promises. Unfortunately, some of those promises have brought the industry to near collapse.  Those in the cannabis business have been pleading for tax reform to keep from going broke, but now that it has finally arrive, it's hard to find anybody who's satisfied with it."It is my goal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

How much will Santa Clara lose when Great America closes?

Santa Clara expects steep losses of more than half a million dollars in revenue each year when Great America shuts its gates within the next decade. News last week of the amusement park’s $310 million sale to San Francisco-based real estate firm Prologis shocked Silicon Valley. This comes on the heels of Santa Clara already facing a revenue crisis with a nearly $20 million deficit.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA

Community Policy