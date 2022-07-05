OKC looks like a west coast version of the Raptors with all these lanky athletic dudes out there.

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […]
A decade ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the best teams in the league. They faced off against the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals. Although the team was easily defeated by LeBron James and co., their core of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden were still very young at the time.
On Wednesday morning, the trade sending Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a big haul was made official. In the Jazz’s announcement of the trade, team owner Ryan Smith praised Gobert’s impact both on and off the floor (mostly the latter) during his nine years in Utah.
Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, made his Summer League debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, and boy did he put on a show. The Gonzaga product was off to the races early, making an immediate impact against...
The Portland Trail Blazers have long been linked with Jerami Grant even before they pulled the trigger on him with a trade before the NBA Draft. With that said, it didn’t surprise Grant at all that he’s now in Rip City and teammates with Damian Lillard. Grant admitted...
Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George all got to Los Angeles in the summer of 2019. Davis had finally been traded to the Lakers after repeated attempts over the previous seasons. Kawhi won a title with Toronto and signed with the Clippers, who traded for Paul George from the OKC Thunder to give Leonard a co-star.
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks was already in a jam with Kevin Durant’s trade request and Kyrie Irving’s general Kyrie Irving-ness. Inadvertent or not, new Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge really put Marks in a squeeze when the Timberwolves sent four future first-round picks and a 2022 first-round pick to Utah for Rudy Gobert.
