Oklahoma City, OK

OKC looks like a west coast version of the Raptors with all these lanky athletic dudes out there.

 3 days ago

The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Praise The Thunder GM Sam Presti For Creating A Super Tall Starting Lineup: "SGA 6'6", Giddey 6'8", Dort 6'3", Pokusevski 7'0", Chet 7'1""

A decade ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the best teams in the league. They faced off against the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals. Although the team was easily defeated by LeBron James and co., their core of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden were still very young at the time.
USA TODAY

How Rudy Gobert trade puts the squeeze on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets | Opinion

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks was already in a jam with Kevin Durant’s trade request and Kyrie Irving’s general Kyrie Irving-ness. Inadvertent or not, new Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge really put Marks in a squeeze when the Timberwolves sent four future first-round picks and a 2022 first-round pick to Utah for Rudy Gobert.
