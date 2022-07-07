ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asian stocks higher after Fed says rate hikes may be needed

By Yuri Kageyama Ap Business Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ma2jo_0gW4o24j00

Asian stock market s gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said higher U.S. interest rates might be needed to cool inflation.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong declined. Oil prices fell more than $1 per barrel to stay below $100.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.4% on Wednesday after notes from the latest Fed meeting said “an even more restrictive stance could be appropriate" to get inflation back to its 2% target. They acknowledged that could weaken the economy.

Investors worry aggressive U.S. and European rate hikes to contain prices rises that are running at a four-decade high might depress global economic activity.

“Stocks rose because runaway commodity and oil prices are sinking,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management. “Both are the critical targets Fed policy is engineered to tame; hence, inflation expectation is coming under control.”

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1% to 3,359.16 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.8% to 26,304.12. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3% to 21,527.48.

The Kospi in Seoul climbed 1.8% to 2,333.74 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.3% higher at 6,613.30. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,845.08. The The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 31,037.68. The Nasdaq composite added 0.3% to 11,361.85.

The Fed last month raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, the biggest single increase in nearly three decades. Chair Jerome Powell suggested at that time a rate hike of one-half or three-quarters of a point, three times the Fed's usual margin, was likely when policymakers meet late this month.

Notes released Wednesday from the Fed's June 14-15 meeting confirmed other officials agreed that such an increase would “likely be appropriate.”

Inflation has been boosted by Russia's attack on Ukraine, which pushed up prices of oil and other commodities, and Chinese anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers disrupted supply chains.

Oil prices closed below $100 per barrel on Tuesday for the first time since early May but U.S. crude is still up more than 30% this year.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.04 to $97.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost 97 cents to $98.53 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, lost $1.19 to $99.50 per barrel in London. It tumbled $2.08 the previous session to $100.69.

The dollar declined to 135.72 yen from Wednesday's 135.98 yen. The euro gained to $1.0206 from $1.0182.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Gas Prices#Interest Rates#Fed#The Federal Reserve#European#Spi Asset Management#The Hang Seng#S P Asx 200#Southeast Asian#31 037 68#Nasdaq
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Gas Price
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

The recent market decline has caused many solid dividend stocks to plunge. Some have fallen 35% or more from recent highs, despite strong business performance. Here are three dividend stocks that look like incredible bargains at their current prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
CNN

The Fed may have to do something it hasn't done since 1994 to tame inflation

Just one month ago, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank was not "actively considering" raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to fight inflation. But after Friday's consumer price index report showed inflation is rising faster than expected, Wall Street is worried that Powell may have to change his tune.
BUSINESS
Money

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
ABC News

ABC News

735K+
Followers
164K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy