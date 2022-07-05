ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twining, MI

Pamela Tobias, 61, of Twining

By Mark Constance
Up North Voice
 3 days ago

Pamela Sue Tobias, age 61 of Twining, passed away suddenly at her home on July 1, 2022. She is survived by her loving children; Lyndi (Kevin) Lohse of Henderson, Michigan, Gabby (Luther) Senter of Ovid, Michigan and Jessy Wolfe of St. Louis, Michigan....

Up North Voice

Dan Wisniewski, 72, of Standish

We are heartbroken to announce the loss of Daniel Kenneth Wisniewski of Standish, age 72. He was born January 9, 1950 in Bay City, Michigan to the late Patrick and Olga (Rossen) Wisniewski. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Dan always had an answer or word of wisdom or joke for every situation. It’s those memories that will help the family get through life without him now.
STANDISH, MI
Up North Voice

Jim Johnson, 86, of Glennie

James Arnet Johnson, age 86, passed away peacefully in his home in Glennie, Michigan, surrounded by family early Wednesday morning, July 6th. Jim was born June 27, 1936 in Flint, Michigan, to parents Claude and Elsie Johnson (deceased), the youngest of five children (also deceased). Jim attended Northern High School...
GLENNIE, MI
Up North Voice

Marjorie Rhoads, 86, of Luzerne

Marjorie Grace (Reeves) Rhoads passed away peacefully at Munson Hospital in Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday July 2, 2022. Marjorie was born May 5, 1936, in Mitchell Township Alcona County to Ralph Reeves and Helen (Pattee) Reeves of Curran, Michigan. She graduated from Fairview H.S. May 24, 1954, married her High School sweetheart Forrest M. Rhoads December 28th, 1955, while he was home on furlough from U.S. Army. They first resided in Fort Hood, TX and completed 63 years of marriage in Luzerne, Michigan.
LUZERNE, MI
Up North Voice

Grayling Business Spotlight – Finley’s Riverside Cabins

GRAYLING – Finley’s Riverside Cabins were recently named the Grayling Area Chamber of Commerce ‘Spotlight on Business’ nominee. Purchased in 2017 by Phil and Brenda Chilcote, the cabins have been rehabilitated. Phil, a retired contractor from Muskegon, put his building expertise and handiwork into the project. These historic cabins feature everything from completely new plumbing and windows to hand hewn cedar beds with a distinctly Northern Michigan feel.
Up North Voice

Donald Kreil, 90, of Gladwin

Donald D. Kreil was born in 1932 in Vassar, MI to Anthony and Ellen Kreil. He was one of 7 children. Two brother: David and Walter Kreil survive him. His wife, Merreill, died in 2017 after 61 year of marriage. He has 3 surviving children: Andrea Hansens (Phillip) of Midland,...
GLADWIN, MI
Up North Voice

Jayson Hunt, 40, of Hale

Jayson Wilburn Hunt, age 40 of Hale, MI., passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born on July 7, 1981 to Theresa Hunt. Jayson married the love of his life Christy (Smith) Hunt in 2017 and they had many happy years together. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his...
HALE, MI
Up North Voice

Gahagan support

ROSCOMMON – The Roscommon Rotary Club recently donated $7,500 to the Gahagan Nature Center for its roof project. Picture (front, l-r) are Tom Dale, Jackie Berstch, Tracy Bosworth, (back) Nathan Wright and Mike Petrucha. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

Camp Grayling Range Report

GRAYLING – Camp Grayling has four (4) major range complexes with locations as follows:. SOUTH CAMP (Small Arms Ranges): W. of Lk Margrethe, E. of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy, and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the...
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Paul Rosebrugh, 81, of Lupton

Paul Robert Rosebrugh, age 81 of Lupton, MI., passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 2, 1941 to the late Bill and Ida Rosebrugh. In 1970, while serving in the Navy and stationed in Greece, Paul met and married his wife, Soultana. They eventually settled in Ogemaw County and had over 52 years together. He retired from the Navy after 20 years, and after moving to Ogemaw, began farming full-time. Paul enjoyed garage sales, auctions, antique collecting, especially antique clocks. He also enjoyed being outside everyday and fishing when possible. Paul is survived by his wife, Soultana; daughter, Melissa Rosebrugh; sons, Ralph (Christina) Rosebrugh, Ricky Rosebrugh, Robert Rosebrugh; sisters, Grace (Richard) Dooley, Linda Jennings; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Paul is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Frank; sisters, Roxey and Emma. Per Paul’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place July 16, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Rose City Township Hall. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com to share condolences and memories of Paul.
LUPTON, MI
Up North Voice

Melanie Petty, 59, of Standish

Melanie Susan Petty, 59 of Standish passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 5, 2022 with her family by her side. She was a loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Melanie was born on September 6, 1962 to the late James and Francis (Fortenberry) Petty. She is survived by her two...
STANDISH, MI
Up North Voice

Perry Emmons, 66, of Prescott

Perry Allen Emmons, age 66, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home in Prescott, MI. He was born on Saturday, September 10, 1955, in Dearborn, MI to Harvey and Shirley (Jameson) Emmons. Perry has been a resident of Prescott for over 20 years. He graduated from Southgate High...
PRESCOTT, MI
Up North Voice

Janice Illig, 95, of West Branch

Janice Beatrice Illig, age 95, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Medilodge of Sterling. She was born on September 20, 1926 in Prescott, MI to Dewey and Bessie (Redfield) David. Janice lived in West Branch all of her life. She was the co-owner and operator of Walter...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Up North Voice

Scramble to support Tawas Lighthouse pavilion

AU GRES – Tawas Lighthouse Friends is hosting an 18-hole golf event to raise money for the maintenance of the Tawas Point Lighthouse Pavilion Project. The event will be held at the popular Knoll View Golf Course at 1020 US 23 in Au Gres, on Saturday, July 23 with Registration is at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per player or $300 per team. This includes your donation to support the pavilion project.
AU GRES, MI
Up North Voice

Oscoda County woman victimized by Redford relative

OSCODA COUNTY, MI. The Michigan State Police (MSP) Mio Detachment was contacted in January 2022, by the victim and a relative of the victim to investigate an alleged embezzlement. The suspect, 61-year-old Patrice Ann Burcicki from Redford, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from her. The victim...
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Barbara Lambdin, 72, of Gladwin

Barbara Kay Lambdin, 72, of Gladwin passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born on August 24, 1949 in Pigeon, MI to Virgil and Helen House. Barbara married her husband Don on July 12, 1974 in Gladwin, MI. She enjoyed her flowers, baking, and sewing. Barbara loved to spend time with her family and her best friend, Nancy Fetterolf.
GLADWIN, MI

