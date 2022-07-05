ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale, MI

Jayson Hunt, 40, of Hale

By Mark Constance
Up North Voice
 3 days ago

Jayson Wilburn Hunt, age 40 of Hale, MI., passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born on July 7, 1981 to Theresa...

www.upnorthvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Up North Voice

Michael Onusko, 83, of Prescott

Michael Stephen Onusko, 83, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born July 30, 1938 in Whitney, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Theresa Onusko. According to Michael’s wishes cremation has taken place. No Memorial Service is planned at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lee Ramsay Funeral Home- Standish Chapel.
PRESCOTT, MI
Up North Voice

Dan Wisniewski, 72, of Standish

We are heartbroken to announce the loss of Daniel Kenneth Wisniewski of Standish, age 72. He was born January 9, 1950 in Bay City, Michigan to the late Patrick and Olga (Rossen) Wisniewski. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Dan always had an answer or word of wisdom or joke for every situation. It’s those memories that will help the family get through life without him now.
STANDISH, MI
Up North Voice

Melanie Petty, 59, of Standish

Melanie Susan Petty, 59 of Standish passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 5, 2022 with her family by her side. She was a loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Melanie was born on September 6, 1962 to the late James and Francis (Fortenberry) Petty. She is survived by her two...
STANDISH, MI
Up North Voice

Donald Kreil, 90, of Gladwin

Donald D. Kreil was born in 1932 in Vassar, MI to Anthony and Ellen Kreil. He was one of 7 children. Two brother: David and Walter Kreil survive him. His wife, Merreill, died in 2017 after 61 year of marriage. He has 3 surviving children: Andrea Hansens (Phillip) of Midland,...
GLADWIN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hale, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Up North Voice

Pamela Tobias, 61, of Twining

Pamela Sue Tobias, age 61 of Twining, passed away suddenly at her home on July 1, 2022. She is survived by her loving children; Lyndi (Kevin) Lohse of Henderson, Michigan, Gabby (Luther) Senter of Ovid, Michigan and Jessy Wolfe of St. Louis, Michigan. Grandson, James Senter. Dear father; Delbert Tobias of AuGres, Michigan. Sisters; Angie (Russ) Patterson of Chapin, Michigan, Sister-in-law; Kris Tobias of Chapin, Michigan. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
TWINING, MI
Up North Voice

Paul Rosebrugh, 81, of Lupton

Paul Robert Rosebrugh, age 81 of Lupton, MI., passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 2, 1941 to the late Bill and Ida Rosebrugh. In 1970, while serving in the Navy and stationed in Greece, Paul met and married his wife, Soultana. They eventually settled in Ogemaw County and had over 52 years together. He retired from the Navy after 20 years, and after moving to Ogemaw, began farming full-time. Paul enjoyed garage sales, auctions, antique collecting, especially antique clocks. He also enjoyed being outside everyday and fishing when possible. Paul is survived by his wife, Soultana; daughter, Melissa Rosebrugh; sons, Ralph (Christina) Rosebrugh, Ricky Rosebrugh, Robert Rosebrugh; sisters, Grace (Richard) Dooley, Linda Jennings; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Paul is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Frank; sisters, Roxey and Emma. Per Paul’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place July 16, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Rose City Township Hall. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com to share condolences and memories of Paul.
LUPTON, MI
Up North Voice

Perry Emmons, 66, of Prescott

Perry Allen Emmons, age 66, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home in Prescott, MI. He was born on Saturday, September 10, 1955, in Dearborn, MI to Harvey and Shirley (Jameson) Emmons. Perry has been a resident of Prescott for over 20 years. He graduated from Southgate High...
PRESCOTT, MI
Up North Voice

Linda DeCourval, 62, of Hale

Linda Ann DeCourval, age 62 of Hale, MI., passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 10, 1960 in Flint, MI., to the late Kenneth James and Mary Alice (Page) DeCourval. Linda was a resident of Hale and former resident of Farmington Hills, MI. She graduated from Carman High School in Flint.
HALE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter
Up North Voice

Grayling Business Spotlight – Finley’s Riverside Cabins

GRAYLING – Finley’s Riverside Cabins were recently named the Grayling Area Chamber of Commerce ‘Spotlight on Business’ nominee. Purchased in 2017 by Phil and Brenda Chilcote, the cabins have been rehabilitated. Phil, a retired contractor from Muskegon, put his building expertise and handiwork into the project. These historic cabins feature everything from completely new plumbing and windows to hand hewn cedar beds with a distinctly Northern Michigan feel.
Up North Voice

Joe Martonosi Sr., 97, of Gladwin

Joseph Thomas Martonosi Sr. “Joe”, 97, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born on March 3, 1925. He lived his entire life in Gladwin. He graduated from Gladwin High School in 1943. He married Juanita Freeman from Beaverton in 1947. He worked for Sun Oil Company from 1947-1969. He also worked at the Gladwin Post Office from 1969 and retired in 1985.
GLADWIN, MI
Up North Voice

Janice Illig, 95, of West Branch

Janice Beatrice Illig, age 95, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Medilodge of Sterling. She was born on September 20, 1926 in Prescott, MI to Dewey and Bessie (Redfield) David. Janice lived in West Branch all of her life. She was the co-owner and operator of Walter...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Up North Voice

Scramble to support Tawas Lighthouse pavilion

AU GRES – Tawas Lighthouse Friends is hosting an 18-hole golf event to raise money for the maintenance of the Tawas Point Lighthouse Pavilion Project. The event will be held at the popular Knoll View Golf Course at 1020 US 23 in Au Gres, on Saturday, July 23 with Registration is at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per player or $300 per team. This includes your donation to support the pavilion project.
AU GRES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Up North Voice

Camp Grayling Range Report

GRAYLING – Camp Grayling has four (4) major range complexes with locations as follows:. SOUTH CAMP (Small Arms Ranges): W. of Lk Margrethe, E. of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy, and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the...
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Oscoda County woman victimized by Redford relative

OSCODA COUNTY, MI. The Michigan State Police (MSP) Mio Detachment was contacted in January 2022, by the victim and a relative of the victim to investigate an alleged embezzlement. The suspect, 61-year-old Patrice Ann Burcicki from Redford, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from her. The victim...
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Gahagan support

ROSCOMMON – The Roscommon Rotary Club recently donated $7,500 to the Gahagan Nature Center for its roof project. Picture (front, l-r) are Tom Dale, Jackie Berstch, Tracy Bosworth, (back) Nathan Wright and Mike Petrucha. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

State Police to finally get body cameras

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – State Police Posts in northern Michigan are scheduled to begin receiving body worn cameras (BWC) this week. Tomorrow troopers at the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post will be outfitted with BWC and trained in their use. This was made possible by a $3.8 million ongoing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy