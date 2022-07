We are heartbroken to announce the loss of Daniel Kenneth Wisniewski of Standish, age 72. He was born January 9, 1950 in Bay City, Michigan to the late Patrick and Olga (Rossen) Wisniewski. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Dan always had an answer or word of wisdom or joke for every situation. It’s those memories that will help the family get through life without him now.

STANDISH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO