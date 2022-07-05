Linda DeCourval, 62, of Hale

Paul Robert Rosebrugh, age 81 of Lupton, MI., passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 2, 1941 to the late Bill and Ida Rosebrugh. In 1970, while serving in the Navy and stationed in Greece, Paul met and married his wife, Soultana. They eventually settled in Ogemaw County and had over 52 years together. He retired from the Navy after 20 years, and after moving to Ogemaw, began farming full-time. Paul enjoyed garage sales, auctions, antique collecting, especially antique clocks. He also enjoyed being outside everyday and fishing when possible. Paul is survived by his wife, Soultana; daughter, Melissa Rosebrugh; sons, Ralph (Christina) Rosebrugh, Ricky Rosebrugh, Robert Rosebrugh; sisters, Grace (Richard) Dooley, Linda Jennings; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Paul is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Frank; sisters, Roxey and Emma. Per Paul’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place July 16, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Rose City Township Hall. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com to share condolences and memories of Paul.

