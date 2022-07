Gone are the days of sneaking past the front desk to use a hotel’s pool for the day, but we’re here to tell you, you’ve got options. Tampa Bay was recently ranked among the best areas for "pool lovers," and for good reason, we have a ton of places to cannonball! But not all pools are equal, and not all resorts and hotels allow non-guests to splash around for the day.

