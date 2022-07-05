ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

4 Oilers’ Early Draft Steals of the Past 5 Years

By Rob Couch
By Rob Couch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers know as well as the other top teams in the NHL that the draft is where you build a winning franchise. They have enjoyed a good amount of success through the draft even though, like every team, they have missed on a few picks. But sometimes teams can...

www.yardbarker.com

Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Yzerman Seems Ready to Make Blockbuster Move

Just look back to last season. Who saw the Anthony Mantha deal coming? In typical Yzerman fashion, he saw an opportunity to get a good return for someone in Mantha that ultimately wasn’t part of their long-term plans. In addition to draft picks, the Red Wings got Jakub Vrana...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings add two forwards, one defenseman in Round 4 of 2022 NHL draft

In the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft, the Detroit Red Wings used their three picks to add two forwards and a defenseman. With the 105th overall selection on Friday, the Wings picked Swedish defenseman Anton Johansson, an 18-year-old who played for Leksands IF's junior organization. Throughout last season, including a pair of postseason tournaments, and a four-game stint in the top Swedish league, Johansson had 13 goals and 19 assists over 53 games.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Edmonton Oilers promote Brad Holland to assistant GM

The Edmonton Oilers have updated the status of several members of the front office and coaching staff, confirming that Glen Gulutzan, Dave Manson, Dustin Schwartz, Jeremy Coupal and Keith Gretzky will all be returning to their current positions. Changes include Noah Segall being promoted to video coordinator from the AHL club, and Brad Holland being named assistant general manager.
NHL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Sabres Draft Jiri Kulich 28th Overall

With the 28th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have selected Jiri Kulich from HC Energie Karlovy Vary of Czechia. Spending most of the season with HC Energie Karlovy Vary of Czechia’s top pro league, 17-year-old Jiri Kulich proved he could hang with the big boys with 14 points in 49 games. Just for good measure, he proved that he can dominate playing against players his own age with nine goals and 11 points in six games at the U18 World Hockey Championships. The 6-foot-0, 181-pound center has all the tools to be an effective two-way player at the NHL level, with lots of room to grow as well.
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

Red Wings draft Marco Kasper with 8th pick

The Detroit Red Wings chose Marco Kasper with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Stats source: EliteProspects.com) Kasper was a consensus first-rounder and one of the best European forwards available. He rose from seventh to fifth among the top-rated skaters across the pond between NHL Central Scouting's midterm and final rankings. That assessment put him behind only Juraj Slafkovsky, Joakim Kemell, Simon Nemec, and David Jiricek heading into draft night.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Sharks Select Filip Bystedt with 27th Overall Pick in 2022 NHL Draft

SAN JOSE, CA - With the 27th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier and Director of Amateur Scouting Doug Wilson Jr. selected center Filip Bystedt. Earlier in the day, San Jose acquired the 27th, 34th and 45th overall selections from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for the 11th overall selection.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Sabres’ 3 First-Round Picks Give Them Numerous Options

There is a particular theme around the Buffalo Sabres this offseason: they have options. Whether it be what to do with their excess salary cap space, who is going to be the starting goaltender to start the season, or who the defense partner will be for Owen Power, they have more questions than answers at the moment. With the NHL Draft rapidly approaching, the Sabres also have options with their three first-round selections. They could stand pat and use all three, trade the picks in order to move around the draft board, or move one or two of them to acquire a roster player. Basically, they are tremendous pieces of ammunition for general manager Kevyn Adams, as they can remain flexible in their draft strategy and proverbially let the draft come to them.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Oilers Chances of Signing Kuemper Rose With Avalanche Trade

The Edmonton Oilers may have just gotten the opportunity they needed to land a goaltender of interest this offseason as Darcy Kuemper is now slated to hit free agency. Reports yesterday were that general manager of the Colorado Avalanche Joe Sakic was meeting with Kuemper’s agent Ben Hankinson about a possible contract extension. Today a trade was pulled off that saw the Avalanche acquire goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers.
DENVER, CO
NHL

DRAFT: Schaefer fit the mold for Oilers scouting staff

MONTREAL, QC - Size. Shooting. Character. Competitiveness. Those are four major reasons why the Oilers amateur scouting staff was high on the potential of Reid Schaefer and why General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland ultimately made the call to select the Seattle Thunderbirds winger with the 32nd-overall selection at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Draft Danila Yurov 24th Overall

With the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Danila Yurov from Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Danila Yurov is a textbook example of why teams should never evaluate Russian prospects based on their point totals in the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-1 playmaking winger suited up in 22 games for Metallurg Magnitogorsk and didn’t record a single point, but that’s only because he had very limited ice time due to his age. He was a completely different player in Russia’s junior league, where he tallied 36 points in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in a much bigger role for the team.
NHL
NHL

TRADE ALERT: Flyers acquire defenseman Tony DeAngelo from Carolina

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo and a seventh round pick (220th overall) in this year's draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the Flyers fourth round pick (101st overall) in 2022, third round pick in 2023 (the lowest of the three picks) and a second round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

2022 NHL Draft: Flyers select Gauthier fifth overall

With the fifth overall selection, the Philadelphia Flyers select LW Cutter Gauthier. Fletcher chose the best available forward while adding quality depth to the left wing. Already lacking depth within the system, Gauthier is a dynamic power-forward who protects the puck, skates hard, and finds the back of the net with a quick snap.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Oilers’ 10 Best First Round Picks All-Time

With the 2022 NHL Entry Draft upon us and the Edmonton Oilers selecting 29th overall, here’s a look at the history of the best picks the organization has made throughout the years since entering the league in 1979-80. 10. Devan Dubnyk (2004) The Oilers chose Devan Dubnyk as their...
NHL
theScore

Hurricanes ship DeAngelo to Flyers for draft picks

The Carolina Hurricanes traded defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Philadelphia Flyers for a trio of draft picks, the teams announced. The Canes will receive a 2024 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2022 fourth-round pick. The Flyers are also getting a 2022 seventh-rounder. Philadelphia is also signing DeAngelo,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

