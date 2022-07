Home is where the heart is — and home is where there will be a new, digital and audible front in the war over grocery shopping. In the latest PYMNTS “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Rise of The Smart Home,” nearly 2,700 U.S. consumers in May reported using their smart home devices to conduct a broad range of activities — well beyond the confines of simply controlling the thermostat.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO