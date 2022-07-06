ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gender-neutral text perceived as less comprehensible than gendered text in Polish, study finds

By Patricia Y. Sanchez
PsyPost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome languages are more heavily gendered than others and this can cause issues for non-binary people who speak this language who may prefer to use genderless language. New research published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior found that gender-neutral text in Polish, a heavily gendered language, was less comprehensible than gendered...

www.psypost.org

Vogue Magazine

Inclusive Language Around Abortion Costs Us Nothing and Makes the Movement Stronger

It’s been—to put it mildly—a difficult few days for those who believe that trans and nonbinary people are (gasp!) deserving of health care. Public figures including New York Times columnist Pamela Paul, actor Bette Midler, and singer Macy Gray have all come out with statements indicating that the role of women in society is somehow imperiled not by the overturning of Roe v. Wade but by the push to include everyone (including those who don’t identify as women) under the umbrella of those affected by Roe’s fall.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Teachers' union hammered for renaming mothers as 'birthing parents': 'Deeply out-of-touch ideologues'

Parents Defending Education President Nicole Neily voiced her disdain for the National Education Association's push to relabel mothers as "birthing parents," telling "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro the organization is deeply out-of-touch. "[This] raises real concerns about teachers' unions, showing how far away they are from the concerns...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

Fears personal data could be used against women in abortion restrictive states

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, many women are questioning whether information on their computers and phones could be used against them in future prosecutions. As social media has exploded with warnings about period-tracking apps, some women are now using an app with special protections to prevent their data from being accessed by unwanted parties.July 6, 2022.
LAW
The Atlantic

What a Story of 1970s Abortion Activism Can Teach Us Today

Since Friday, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, I’ve been grappling with a sense of gnawing disbelief at how instantaneously the contours of reality can change. The fact that the seismic change in protections for women in America could easily be seen coming didn’t make its arrival any less destabilizing. On Thursday, we had a constitutional right to abortion. On Friday, we didn’t. In a blink, foundational ideas about equality and justice dissolved and recalibrated themselves as something much more brutal and atavistic. The shift was so immediate that my brain still can’t come to terms with the facts: that so many women will die, will be financially ruined, will never get to know who they could have been if they hadn’t been forced by the state to become mothers. That doctors may become so fearful of intervening in medical emergencies such as miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies that patients could face septic shock or hemorrhage. That, robbed of the opportunity to have legal abortions, pregnant people are already trading information about illegal, unregulated, and likely more dangerous options.
ADVOCACY
PsyPost

Women who take hormonal contraceptives show superior object memory, study finds

New findings published in the journal Psychological Reports suggest that the use of hormonal contraceptives may improve young women’s performance on certain cognitive tasks. During the study, women who were taking hormonal contraceptives outperformed naturally cycling women on an object memory task that had them identify novel objects in a drawing.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Oxygen

Meet The Trans-Led Group Helping To Find Unidentified Missing Non-Binary And Trans People

Meet the Trans Doe Task Force, the transgender-led nonprofit organization on a mission to identify missing transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming individuals using the latest scientific advancements. Founded by Anthony Redgrave and Lee Bingham Redgrave, the Trans Doe Task Force has worked side-by-side with various agencies across the country researching the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

My top surgery story is an ode to trans and nonbinary joy

I had a lot of trouble imagining how my life would change once I came out as nonbinary. I was assigned female at birth, but had always been gender nonconforming throughout my growing-up years. I hated feminine dresses, especially as my mom put me in them for church on Sundays, and I was always so much more comfortable in plain jeans and a T-shirt. It didn’t help that I grew up in the 1990s, when girls fashion was either wildly revealing or weirdly oversized. I felt like I was drowning in waves of fabric.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

This terrifying backslide on LGBTQ rights is a threat to women’s rights too

Is Pride a protest, a party or a corporate jamboree? London’s annual Pride took place this Saturday – the first since 2019, due to Covid – and, while the banks marched and the capital’s LGBTQ citizens revelled, a shadow loomed over the parade. All minorities must at some point confront a cruel truth: complacency bred by the illusion that history is a story of perpetual progress is an unwise error. After Britain’s anti-gay laws were repealed and unapologetic homophobia lost its vice-like grip over public opinion, Pride became depoliticised. The important battles had been won. Now we simply celebrate past victories in a mass piss-up, allowing some companies with questionable records to wrap themselves in the feelgood rainbow flag.
SOCIETY
PsyPost

New psychology research indicates that partisan biases can promote false memories

New research provides evidence that susceptibility to false memories is related to political predispositions. The study found that people were more likely to have memories of things that never occurred when the fictional events aligned with their political beliefs. The findings have been published in the journal Political Psychology. Research...
MENTAL HEALTH
Glamour

Permanent Birth Control Is in Demand in the U.S.—But Hard to Get

The fall of Roe v. Wade stands to dramatically shake up contraception trends. In the days following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling, clinics began to report a surge in people requesting tubal ligations—more commonly known as getting one’s tubes tied. This is a procedure in which the fallopian tubes are surgically blocked or sealed to prevent future pregnancies, one that is very difficult to reverse.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
PsyPost

Mistress relationships may reflect a compromise between men’s and women’s conflicting partner preferences

A study published in the Journal of Personality sheds light on the theoretical understanding of mistress relationships. According to the findings, these relationships may represent a compromise between men’s evolved preferences for short-term relationships and women’s evolved preferences for long-term relationships. Mistress relationships are a form of infidelity...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Woke university chiefs BAN students and academics from using terms like 'mankind', 'millennial' and 'manpower' in their work

The Universities of Bristol and Nottingham have reportedly outlawed words like 'mankind' and 'millennial' to avoid causing offence - while terms such as 'manpower' are to be replaced with 'workforce'. Woke chiefs at the Russell Group schools fear the everyday expressions contribute to stigmas and can have negative associations, reports...
COLLEGES
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
psychologytoday.com

6 Sources of Tension Between Adult Children and Parents

Parents are more involved in their adult children's lives these days, but estrangement is not uncommon. Parental assumptions about their involvement and the need for boundaries often become issues. Parents high in control or who have rigid expectations about their adult children's lives may find themselves at odds with their...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

