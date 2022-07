The Clint Deimeke Outdoor Foundation Youth Fishing Derby was held on June 11 at Becker's Lake, located off of Highway BB near Community R-6 School in Laddonia. A total of 45 participants ages 13 and under competed in the event, which is named after an avid outdoorsman from Martinsburg who died in a car accident in 2017. THEO TATE PHOTOS.

LADDONIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO