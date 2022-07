With the NHL’s free agency period set to begin on July 13 at noon ET, the Philadelphia Flyers need to fill holes at both the forward and backup goaltending positions. “We could use everything: A center, a wing, and a defenseman,” said general manager Chuck Fletcher. The organization is prepared to make changes before heading into the next season after failing to reach the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. There is a little more than $5 million in cap space available for the 2022-23 season, so making a major splash is going to be difficult, but it is not out of the realm of possibility.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO